Good Samaritan from NC fatally struck at Ohio interstate crash scene

 6 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A North Carolina man who stopped to help at an accident scene on an interstate highway in Ohio was killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was trying to avoid the crash scene, authorities said.

The initial crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 71 in Jackson, when a 28-year-old Mansfield woman lost control of her car while trying to avoid another vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Richard Ivey, 53, of Shelby, North Carolina, stopped to help the woman, who had an infant in her car, authorities said. Her car was then struck by another car and a semitrailer, and an SUV driver who was trying to avoid the crash scene struck Ivey and the woman, who were both standing outside their cars.

Ivey was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, the infant in her car and the SUV driver were all taken to hospitals, but authorities have not said if any of them were seriously injured.

The crash forced authorities to shut down a stretch of the highway in Ashland County for more than three hours.

Savannah Smo
5d ago

This is such a shame. However this goes to show that there's still some good individuals in this world. Prayers for all

WNCT

WNCT

