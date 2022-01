If you or a family member have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, know this: you are not alone. Rates of COVID-19 positivity are up across the country, and with COVID-19 positivity comes a higher chance of you being exposed to COVID-19 positive people. Omicron, the highly transmissible variant that has turned cloth masks into “little more than face decorations” per Dr. Leana Wen, is responsible for a large proportion of new cases and is currently rampaging across the country. But even without Omicron, knowing what to do when you are exposed can be confusing at best.

