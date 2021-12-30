What’s Your Go-To Game During A Twin Falls Power Outage?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO