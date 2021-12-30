ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

What’s Your Go-To Game During A Twin Falls Power Outage?

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power outages are a fact of life, and for those that work remotely, it can be a particularly frustrating reality. The weather can be detrimental for those trying to earn a living from their own homes. I've been doing some work from the road as of late. I just...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Which Twin Falls ID Streets are Plowed by The City

If you’re wondering which roads Twin Falls City oversees clearing when it snows, we have a list for you here. The city of Twin Falls has roughly 630 miles of roads to keep clear during winter storms. The roads and streets with the most travelers are going to get the most attention, while many residential neighborhoods are left for residents to navigate without the aid of a plow.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls May Want To Get Prepared For Snow-Magedon 2.0

Today the snow has been pretty crazy. There have been multiple accidents, road closures, business closures, and more due to the inclement weather. Make sure you check out 511.idaho.gov for more information about driving conditions. The snow is supposed to settle down a little later. However, Twin Falls and much...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy