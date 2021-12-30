ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker has 38 points, Suns beat Thunder to end 2-game skid

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 on Wednesday night...

