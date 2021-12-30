ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri Offered Leads in Jirisan, Kingdom, and Signal Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee’s Next Drama The Devil

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would say screenwriter Kim Eun Hee played a meaningful part in why tvN big budget big name cast K-drama Jirisan was a relative failure in bringing in the ratings. There was wonky directing in the beginning but...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Kim Tae Hee Shows Support For Her Husband Rain’s New Drama With Coffee Truck

Kim Tae Hee sent a sweet gift to the set of Rain’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor”!. On December 22, Rain’s label Rain Company posted a photo on their Instagram of Kim Tae Hee’s colorful coffee truck with the caption, “Ding dong! A coffee truck with love has arrived on the set of ‘Ghost Doctor.'”
MOVIES
dramabeans.com

Looking back on 1998 with Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

New stills have been released for tvN’s upcoming drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, featuring the lead actors Kim Tae-ri (Mr. Sunshine) and Nam Joo-hyuk (Start-Up). The coming-of-age story starts in 1998 when our young characters are just stepping out into the adult world. The drama then follows their journey as they grow through new experiences, and their friendship develops into love.
MOVIES
NME

Gong Yoo on starring in ‘The Silent Sea’: “My instinct strongly told me I should do it”

Gong Yoo, along with the rest of the main cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea, have shared their thoughts on the series. The streaming giant shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming sci-fi epic, which shares the process and insight from the show’s main cast and crew ahead of The Silent Sea‘s global release on Christmas Eve (December 24).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Kim Tae Ri
Soompi

Kim Nam Gil Listens To What Jin Sun Kyu Has To Say In New Drama About Korea’s 1st Criminal Profiler

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” (literal translation) released new stills of Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu!. Set in the late 1990s, “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” is a drama based on the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise.
MOVIES
Vulture

Will Gong Yoo’s Neck Tattoo in The Silent Sea Save Us From Drought? Paradoxically, Yeah.

Spoilers follow for The Silent Sea. There are many mysteries at the heart of The Silent Sea, the South Korean sci-fi miniseries that dropped on Netflix on December 24. Why is humanity so selfish that it allowed the world to plunge into environmental devastation? What help could space exploration, specifically the resources found on the moon, provide? Is there a future for humankind?
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Child actress who played young Kim Go Eun in 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' garners attention for her growth spurt & impressive acting in new drama 'Bulgasal'

Child actress Han Seo Jin, well-known for having played the younger version of Kim Go Eun in the hit tvN drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', is garnering attention for her latest project, the new tvN series 'Bulgasal'. Back in 2016 during 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', actress...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Tae#Signal
koalasplayground.com

Kim So Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee are the Daesang Nominees for the 2021 SBS Year End Drama Awards

Well this is going to be a tight two lady race for the winner and it’s trending nearly evenly split among the K-netizens commentary. SBS released the four nominees for this year’s SBS Drama Award Daesang and it’s Kim So Yeon in Penthouse, Song Hye Kyo for Now, We are Breaking Up, Taxi Driver himself Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee as One: The Woman. It’s clearly a showdown between Kim So Yeon and Honey Lee and I actually don’t know who will win. Last year the winner was Namgoong Min in Stove League but Kim So Yeon was also up for Daesang then since Penthouse season 1 already aired and was a ratings hit, so it could go to her both for continuing a memorable performance and also losing out last year. But Honey Lee absolutely hard carried her entire drama and brought in higher than expected ratings. Song Hye Kyo’s nom ins clearly to respect her seniority and doing a SBS drama but her somnolent character and performance in Breaking Up is one of her least impressive. Lee Je Hoon could have had a shot if the Taxi Driver aired closer to now but it’s lost a lot of steam and buzz since it finished this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
koalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo Takes Home the 2021 KBS Drama Award Daesang for Young Lady and Gentleman as Ceremony Shines with Many Stars in Attendance Winning Awards

The 2021 KBS Drama Awards was the surprising highlight for me of the three network ceremonies, there was so many of my faves in attendance and everyone looked great! Even the black dresses were uniquely cut so it wasn’t so boring, but most of the ladies took bigger fashion chances than the Korean actress contingent usually do. It was a surprise win of Ji Hyun Woo for the Daesang as he was the male lead of hit weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. KBS had more dramas than MBC but not as many hits as SBS but the presence of most of the stars who did a KBS drama showed up so it really made the ceremony sparkle. The top award winners are: Top Excellence went to Kim So Hyun for River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection on the actress side, while Lee Do Hyun in Youth of May and Cha Tae Hyun for Police University won for the actors. Next level Excellence Award was given to Jung Yong Hwa in Sell Your Haunted House and Kim Min Jae for Dali and the Cocky Prince and over to the actresses it was Go Min Si for Youth of May and Kwon Nara in Royal Secret Agent. There were 7 couples that won Best Couple and the screenwriter of Young Lady and Gentleman took home Best Writer.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Five Actors Make the Sports Donga List of Top 10 Korean Contents Worldwide Leaders in 2021 Including Lee Jung Jae, Youn Yeo Jung, Song Joong Ki, Shin Mina, and Ro Woon

Hahaha, four out of five that make sense isn’t so bad a batting average for this outing. Korean newspapers Sports Donga released an article listing the 2021 Top 10 Worldwide Korea Content Leaders, basically the ten people/groups in Korean entertainment that wowed the broader global audience. Of course BTS is on there lol, those boys remain singlehandedly generating their own Hallyu wave but I was more interested in the acting side of this list. Oscar winner Youn Yeo Jung is on the list for Minari, absolutely an acting legend and her acceptance speech as well *chef’s kiss*. Lee Jung Jae for Squid Game totally deserved, he’s been top of Chungmuro for twenty plus years but this is a whole ‘nother level of fame. A-listers Song Joong Ki for Vincenzo and Shin Mina for Hometown Cha Cha Cha also made the list, those two dramas were popular on television broadcast with domestic ratings as well as leading the streaming viewership on Netflix. But the final actor to make the lead just made me headscratch – Ro Woon for The King’s Affection. Like, whut? If he is that well known now internationally for TKA that’s great but I have a hard time believing it.
MUSIC
koalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo’s Total Surprised Pikachu Face When He Won the Daesang at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards is the K-netizens First Cute Meme of 2022

I legit never thought I would see a live-action Surprised Pikachu Face in K-ent but here we are and it’s adorable. The winners at the big three network Year End Drama Awards are usually known in advance, if you show up it means you know you’re winning something. The K-drama On Air went deep in there to start the series in discussing that background politicking. The discussion around the KBS Drama Awards this year was definitely that no prime time drama got high enough ratings for the leads to merit the award so it was going to come from a weekend drama between Young Lady and Gentleman or Revolutionary Sisters. K-ent thought it was going to be between two elder veterans but ended up going to male lead Ji Hyun Woo of Young Lady and Gentleman. He was so genuinely surprised that the camera captured the exact moment he made what the world knows as Surprised Pikachu Face. It’s now become the first K-drama Meme of 2022 and bonus points to veteran mommy Lee Il Hwa who gets to be in the background of this meme forever as well lol. As for whether Ji Hyun Woo deserves it, for me it’s not for this drama but he’s been acting for 17 years so in terms of experience he’s built up the cred for sure. For me it would always be Queen In Hyun’s Man.
WORLD
Soompi

Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, And Kim Ji Hyun Experience Ups And Downs Of Life Together In New JTBC Drama

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “39” (literal title) shared new stills of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun!. “39” is about three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama will tell the beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old woman who encounter unforeseen circumstances.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

First Teaser for 2022 SBS Drama A Business Proposal with Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung Showcase Rom-com Vibes

A sense of deja vu isn’t necessarily a bad thing but it certainly means having to compete with the memory of the predecessor. The first teaser is out for SBS 2022 rom-com drama A Business Proposal (Office Blind Date) and the first off is that I like the original Korean title better. It’s adapted from the same name webtoon and deals with the romance between an ordinary office worker and her company boss after the two have a blind date under mistaken assumptions. The preview gives off total Why Secretary Kim vibes and Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung are channeling Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young lite vibes. It’s not a diss on them, the two youngsters are a decade younger so can absolutely be the next great onscreen pairing ala the Park-Park couple in Secretary Kim. There is the polished, charming, and brusque male lead and the office cutie female lead and plenty of hijinks, it probably helps that this drama is a few years removed from when Secretary Kim aired but it’ll come down to whether viewers are in the mood for this type of rom-com. I’m always in the mood but the story and chemistry has to delivery big time for me to stick around.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy