Oilers' Slater Koekkoek: Slides helper

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
First game in 17 days, a bit of rust in the beginning but full throttle by the third period. Let’s do some grades on a 4-2 Avs win over Anaheim:. Jack Johnson: C – He held on to the puck too long at times and coughed it up in the offensive zone.
With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
Stepan added an assist for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Blue Jackets. Stepan continues to center the Canes' fourth line, averaging just 11:23 in ice time this season. Now with just seven points in 24 games, his days of being a regular 50-point player are well behind him.
Terry notched an assist and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Terry helped out on Sam Carrick's opening tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Terry hadn't recorded a point in the first two games since the NHL came out of the holiday break. The winger is up to 18 goals, 13 assists, 79 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 34 contests. With Ryan Getzlaf in the COVID-19 protocols, Terry's near-term scoring pace is likely to take a slight dip, as he's struggled to replicate his success with less experienced linemates.
Comtois logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Comtois set up Cam Fowler's second-period tally. It's been a rough start to the year for Comtois, who missed time with a hand injury before a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The Quebec native is up to two assists, 23 shots on net, 22 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 15 outings. If he can find consistency on offense, he could solidify his place in the Ducks' top six.
Benning notched his fifth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks. Benning will get the odd point here and there, but he fills mostly a stay-at-home role on the Preds' blue line, giving him little to no fantasy value in most formats.
Howden logged an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets. Howden helped out on Evgenii Dadonov's first-period mark. The 23-year-old Howden missed the last two games while in the COVID-19 protocols. He's at nine points, 16 shots on net, 25 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 24 contests. Howden will likely compete with Adam Brooks and Michael Amadio for fourth-line jobs going forward.
