Society

Mourners Pay Respects to South Africa's Anti-Apartheid Hero Tutu

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) -Hundreds of mourners queued on Thursday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose body lay in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where the anti-apartheid hero preached against racial injustice. Tutu, a Nobel Peace prize winner widely revered across racial and cultural...

BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Cape Town#Reuters
thefocus.news

What was Desmond Tutu’s cause of death as tributes honour SA hero?

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the 1984 Nobel Peace prize laureate who campaigned against apartheid in South Africa, has died at the age of 90, following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, recurring infections and multiple surgeries – what do we know about his cause of death?. What was Desmond Tutu’s...
WORLD
Wisconsin Examiner

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the world lost one of its living saints, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work in South Africa helped bring about the peaceful dismantling of the institutionally racist apartheid. What would be even more tragic than his death is if we also […] The post Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
SOCIETY
Place
Africa
Society
Country
South Africa
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

South Africa's spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime. Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George's Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba placed his remains under an inscribed memorial stone before the high altar.
SOUTH AFRICA
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Mourners queue to pay respects as body lies in state

Hundreds of people have queued to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at his old parish cathedral in Cape Town. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday, aged 90. Before his death, Tutu requested that...
WORLD
AFP

Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Smoke and flames re-emerged from the upper floors of South Africa's parliament on Monday hours after the blaze was declared under control, as police confirmed they had charged a man with starting the inferno that engulfed the building. The blaze, which broke out at around 5 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was initially brought under control after a struggle that stretched into the night, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But in the late afternoon on Monday, spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire had restarted in a part of the Cape Town complex -- the roof of the building housing the National Assembly. The city's Fire and Rescue Service said on WhatsApp: "The wind has been getting steadily stronger and ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening."
HOUSING
AFP

Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament

A fire engulfing South Africa's parliament continued to rage as night fell on Cape Town on Monday, after strong winds reignited the blaze that firefighters had declared under control just hours earlier. A 49-year-old man has been charged over starting the inferno which broke out early Sunday and has devastated the parliament complex, collapsing the roof of the National Assembly and threatening historic treasures. After a struggle that stretched into Sunday night, the fire was believed to have been brought under control, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But temperatures in the smouldering houses of parliament were still around 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit), rescue workers warned.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'Defining moment': S.Africa report on Zuma-era graft handed over

South African investigators on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of a long-awaited report into corruption at the heart of the state under former president Jacob Zuma. The first instalment deals with corruption at South African Airways, the New Age newspaper, the country's tax collector and the issue of public procurement, Zondo said.
SOUTH AFRICA

