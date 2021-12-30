ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Illi West charges into championship game at Lady Tiger Classic

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 6 days ago
BEARDSTOWN — Caydee Kirkham scored 21 points and Reagan Reed added 11 points as the Illini West High School girls basketball team rolled to a 40-32 victory over Class 1A's fourth-ranked Havana in the semifinals of the Lady Tiger Classic on Wednesday night.

Illini West (14-1) advances to the championship game to play third-ranked Mendon Unity at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Ladt Mustangs advanced with a 52-50 overtime win over 10th-ranked Brown County in Wednesday's second semifinal game.

Also for the Chargers, Josie Bryan scored five points, Hallie Ray scored three points and Abbie Johnson scored one point.

Illini West opened the three-day tournament with a 64-28 victory over West Hancock on Monday. Kirkham scored 19 points, while Ray added 12 points to pace the Chargers.

In Tuesday's 54-20 quarterfinal win over Springfield Routt, Rylee Reed scored 16 points and Kirkham added 14 points. Also for the Chargers, Bryan scored seven points, Ray and Johnson each scored six points and Reagan Reed added five points.

