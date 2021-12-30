ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

This Day in ‘Palestinians Resorting to Violence’ History: December 27 (Kitchen Staff)

By Paul Gherkin
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

On December 27, 2002, two very frustrated Palestinian Arabs broke into a yeshiva kitchen on Friday night, as young men prepared Sabbath dinners for over one hundred students. The two Arabs were armed with battle vests, M16 assault rifles and hand grenades as they faced off against boys carrying food...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Hamas#Palestinian Arabs#M16#Shilo#Jews#Jewish#Islamic Jihad#European Union#Fatah#Zionist#Israeli
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Weighs A New Attack On Gaza, Allowing Hisham Abu Hawash To Die On Hunger Strike

This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

PA Prime Minister Declares: We Seek to Disengage from Israeli Economy

While Israel is working to improve the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) economy, a move perceived by PA officials as one designed to promote “economic peace” as a means of renewing the diplomatic process, the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister says he seeks to break away from Israel and its economy.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Gaza Border Violence Erupts After Palestinian President Visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers. The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

After Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Israel Announces Further Concessions to PA

Israel announced a series of “confidence-building measures,” concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday, approved by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz following his meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Gantz met on Tuesday night with Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha’Ayin for “a discussion on a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

2021: 6,633 Arab Terror Attacks in Judea and Samaria, an Average of 18 a Day

In 2021, as of mid-December, Arab terrorists carried out 6,633 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria alone, of which 61 were shootings, 18 were stabbings, 1,022 were fire bombings, 5,532 were rock-throwing attacks, a sharp increase over the numbers in recent years. The data published Tuesday evening by the IDF...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Knowing G-d As He Metes Out Punishment

Last week we looked at the parsha of Shemot as a paragon of galut (exile), with the theme of the book of Shemot being our transition into redemption. This entails, literally, a process of transition as Israel changes “states” from bondage to freedom. Our parsha this week describes a key aspect of the Divine implementation of the plan for this transition, entailing a good deal of brutality and what our tradition refers to as din (judgment).
RELIGION
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

BDS Enraged by Arab Museum’s ‘Collaboration with Israel’ in Exhibition on Jews in Muslim Countries

The Paris-based Institut du Monde Arabe (Institute of the Arab World or IMA), which was founded in 1987 by French President Francois Mitterrand to provide information about the Arab world, is under a fierce attack by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement over an exhibition devoted to Jewish communities in the Middle East, The Tribune Juive reported on Sunday.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy