ECU women’s trip to SMU postponed due to COVID-19 cases within Pirates

By ECU Sports Information
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 at SMU has been postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the ECU program.

Any new information concerning future games and rescheduled contests will be announced when it becomes available.

