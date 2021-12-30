Which city is more world class: Boston or Atlanta?
"I have lived in Boston for a long time, and I plan to change my life to Atlanta recently. Any suggestions?"
pixabay.com
I live in Atlanta. The answer is easily Boston. Much nicer layout city, better transit, better cultural institutions, the best universities in the world. Is this really a contest? Atlanta is cool though and is cheaper, better weather. I would live in Boston if it wasn’t so expensive.
Having lived in both cities longer than 5 years each I can easily say Boston. If you look at the size of each city and it's important, Boston is less than half the size of Atlanta but has such an impact. Atlanta has gotten some industries in with lower taxes and cheaper labor. Boston still has the same industries with a highly skilled workforce. Infrastructure wise Atlanta can't compare, and the train system is non-existent if you live 10 miles outside the city. Creating a city that creates more pollution instead of getting rid of it. Education-wise Boston leads and has the jobs to keep a highly intelligent and skilled workforce within the metro area. Making it a more forward-thinking city. Atlanta has the size to be a world-class city but most of the city works in the service sector making it comparable to Charlotte, NC to Boston.
depends on what you mean by world-class... if you mean historically be Boston if you mean southern history it be Atlanta
Boston, big time. I’ve lived in Atlanta, and have spent a lot of time in Boston. Boston seems to have better food, better attractions, and (for me) a more enjoyable nightlife. This is all just my opinion, but if I were a foreign visitor, I think I would enjoy Boston much more than Atlanta.
Welcome to discuss more thoughts below!
Comments / 7