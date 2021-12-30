ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which city is more world class: Boston or Atlanta?

"I have lived in Boston for a long time, and I plan to change my life to Atlanta recently. Any suggestions?"

I live in Atlanta. The answer is easily Boston. Much nicer layout city, better transit, better cultural institutions, the best universities in the world. Is this really a contest? Atlanta is cool though and is cheaper, better weather. I would live in Boston if it wasn’t so expensive.
Having lived in both cities longer than 5 years each I can easily say Boston. If you look at the size of each city and it's important, Boston is less than half the size of Atlanta but has such an impact. Atlanta has gotten some industries in with lower taxes and cheaper labor. Boston still has the same industries with a highly skilled workforce. Infrastructure wise Atlanta can't compare, and the train system is non-existent if you live 10 miles outside the city. Creating a city that creates more pollution instead of getting rid of it. Education-wise Boston leads and has the jobs to keep a highly intelligent and skilled workforce within the metro area. Making it a more forward-thinking city. Atlanta has the size to be a world-class city but most of the city works in the service sector making it comparable to Charlotte, NC to Boston.
depends on what you mean by world-class... if you mean historically be Boston if you mean southern history it be Atlanta
Boston, big time. I’ve lived in Atlanta, and have spent a lot of time in Boston. Boston seems to have better food, better attractions, and (for me) a more enjoyable nightlife. This is all just my opinion, but if I were a foreign visitor, I think I would enjoy Boston much more than Atlanta.

Where are the most safest areas to run at night in Atlanta?

"Recently I have the idea of fitness, where do you guys think the safest areas for a woman to run at night are?" Would you consider running with a group? The chances of anything happening anywhere on any given night are low, but it'll at least feel safer if you're with people. Even with regard to falling or being hit by a car or something, at least somebody will see. http://www.atlantahash.com/?m=491.
What are some cheap but nice areas to live in Atlanta?

"Cheap is a relative term, I know it's hard to have a standard answer, but any available references for me are fine. Much thanks!" If you’re looking to live within the Perimeter, the cost of living is pretty expensive and almost comparable to living in New York or San Francisco if you’re looking for a nice area. However, if you don’t mind a bit of a commute, there are several places throughout Metro that are affordable, clean, and safe. Cobb County is my recommendation.
Where are the best neighborhoods for public transit in Atlanta?

"Hello all! I am moving to Atlanta soon for a year to work in either Emory University Hospital or Midtown (I haven't been placed yet, so it's uncertain which one). I don't have a car so I'm looking for some neighborhoods which have good public transit options for either. I'm fine with commuting 30-50 minutes by bus and/or train. Any suggestions? Thanks all :)"
As a single female, where should I move to near Atlanta, GA?

"Just as the title says. I'm finding a safe and convenient area in Atlanta, any recommendations?" Lived in Vinings and it is a premium area, a great time - close to ATL proper but yes reverse commute. Kennesaw near KSU is probably the most fun bet, that is where a great affordable place will be found and many great eateries.
What do I need to know before moving to Atlanta, GA?

"Recently I had an opportunity to move to Atlanta. I am considering whether to do it or not. Any kind suggestions and tips would be very helpful!" Live as close to where you plan to work as possible. The mistake many make moving to Atlanta is looking for a house during non-peak traffic times. And consider corridors that have rapid transit and alternate roads. Traffic is a huge factor in the quality of life in Atlanta.
What kind of events does Atlanta have on New Year’s Eve?

"This is my first year in Atlanta, waiting for some available suggestions here." The highest National profile event in Atlanta for New Year’s Day 2022 will be the Chick Fillet Peach Bowl. This year’s game will serve as host of the 2022 College Football Playoff Semi-Final. It will be sold out without a doubt.
What are some of the safest and most affordable suburbs of Atlanta?

Just like the title says. I’m trying to find some safe and affordable suburbs here, any recommendations?. Most areas are very safe. I live in the northern suburbs and crime is very limited with just a few violent crimes a year. I understand that East Cobb is also very safe. The area to pick will be dependent on your job and commute as traffic in the mornings and afternoons is pretty rough. I also rank areas on the quality of the schools and North Fulton County has a stellar reputation.
Why do people say Atlanta is the capital of the South when Dallas, Houston, Miami have larger metropolitan areas?

"I am a native of Atlanta. But always consider this and want to listen to your thoughts!" Atlanta geographically lies BETWEEN these other places and is the biggest air hub in the South. Dallas and Houston are too far west to be the center of the South. Miami is too far south (and I am not sure it is bigger than Atlanta) and it isn’t populated by southerners. For the last 50 years, the South has really started south of Warrenton, Virginia, and further south of it each year).
Where in Atlanta would you live if you really enjoyed cooking?

"What neighborhoods have the best grocery, farmer's markets, cooking classes, etc? Where would you live to have easy access to all of these?" I moved to be near Buford highway farmers market. It’s great for the 85 and 285 connectors and pretty close to 400. The market is great for fresh produce and international pantry items. I prefer it over Dekalb farmers market which has better coffee, baked goods, and meats.
What Apartment Projects Are Included In The Housing Subsidy? #Section 8 FAQ

The Section 8 Moderate Rehabilitation Program (Mod Rehab) is a unit-based rental subsidy program for low and moderately low-income individuals and families. While the Housing Authority administers the program, HUD provides rent subsidy payments to private and nonprofit property owners for rental units rehabilitated under this program. These subsidies provide both rental support to the family as well as funds to service the debt incurred by the property owner for the unit’s rehabilitation. Mod Rehab assistance is not transferable as it is in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. Participants in the Mod Rehab program will only receive rental assistance if they are living in a Mod Rehab unit. If they move from a Mod Rehab unit, they will lose their assistance. Some Mod Rehab units are set-aside for the elderly, homeless, or disabled.
