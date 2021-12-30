Which city is more world class: Boston or Atlanta?

"I am a native of Atlanta. But always consider this and want to listen to your thoughts!" Atlanta geographically lies BETWEEN these other places and is the biggest air hub in the South. Dallas and Houston are too far west to be the center of the South. Miami is too far south (and I am not sure it is bigger than Atlanta) and it isn’t populated by southerners. For the last 50 years, the South has really started south of Warrenton, Virginia, and further south of it each year).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO