Three days after announcing his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, Tennessee's Cade Mays accepted an invite to a postseason all-star game that will allow him the chance to get in front of scouts and other personnel as he enters the next stage of his football career. The All-SEC offensive lineman will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl next month, the game announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Mays won't be the only Tennessee player in the event as Vols defensive lineman Matthew Butler also has accepted an invite to the draft showcase.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO