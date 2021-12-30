Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge will end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month. Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under so-called administrative detention. Israel says the controversial measure is needed for security, while rights groups say it denies due process. His lawyer says he agreed Tuesday to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him on Feb. 26.

