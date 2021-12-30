How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.

