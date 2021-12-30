ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

Cover picture for the articleAs a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach to CSR which can be seen through its commitments on its employees, community, and the environment. How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through CSR Initiatives. Marketing Technology News: Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the...

aithority.com

Blackbaud Acquires EVERFI, A SaaS Leader Powering Corporate ESG And CSR Initiatives That Reach Millions Of Learners Each Year

Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, announced it has acquired global social impact technology leader EVERFI in a cash and stock transaction for approximately $750 million, subject to certain customary adjustments. EVERFI, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has pioneered the field of Impact-as-a-Service™ (IaaS). Through a...
martechseries.com

IAS Acquires AI Company, Context, to Further Enhance Image and Video Classification

Acquisition Provides Additional Artificial Intelligence for Contextual Classification and Targeting. Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that it has acquired Context, a Paris-based digital content classification company. Context’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology provides image and video classification across various digital media including social media platforms and connected TV (CTV). The acquisition builds on IAS’s current, market-leading media classification and contextual targeting capabilities. The integration of Context’s technology will enable IAS’s marketing partners to identify brand suitable content beyond standard frameworks and contextually target with granularity. Additionally, the acquisition continues IAS’s commitment to innovate globally by adding teams of engineers, data scientists, and data analysts located in France and Poland.
martechseries.com

HUMAN Raises $100 Million In Growth Funding Round Led By WestCap and NightDragon

HUMAN Security, Inc. —the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud—today announced a $100 million growth funding round led by WestCap with additional investment from NightDragon and other current investors to support the company in its next phase of growth. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
martechseries.com

Wavecrest and MassMutual Ventures Up Investment in Tier1 Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development of Integrated Customer Journeys

Tier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”), a leading provider of client relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has received new equity financing from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners (“Wavecrest”) and MassMutual Ventures. This latest investment in Tier1 will help drive the next generation of connectivity between compliance workflows and the customer experience – enabling Tier1 clients to create integrated, end-to-end journeys efficiently, cost-effectively and reliably for their customers.
martechseries.com

Training Webinar To Help Businesses Create A Social Media Strategy & Plan For 2022

New training session set to help business owners and social media managers create an actionable social media content strategy and plan. As many business owners work on their 2022 marketing and communications strategies and plans many will struggle to figure out what to do with their social media in the year ahead. A new training session by UK company Excalibur Press is set to help business owners, social media managers and staff responsible for looking after social platforms create an actionable social media content strategy and plan.
martechseries.com

Digitl Inc. Announces New Advertising Service for Measurable Benefits in the Accelerating Space of the Metaverse

Successful e-commerce ad agency increases its clients’ revenue through unique, targeted ads on Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and, now, the Metaverse. Digitl Inc., Canada’s leading e-commerce advertising agency, announced it is offering expert service to companies that are expanding advertising from traditional resources to where consumers’ attention has shifted – digital platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and the accelerating space of the Metaverse.
martechseries.com

App-Based NFT Marketplace Artrade is Building a Sustainable Future for NFT Art

Social NFT app Artrade aims to disrupt the unsustainable, carbon-inefficient NFT marketplace with an ethical, carbon-neutral, and ecologically responsible NFT sharing and trading platform that can be accessed from any smartphone. The NFT revolution has dramatically altered the digital asset and art ecosystems, establishing a new paradigm in which artists...
martechseries.com

These Artists Are Helping Fight Gender Inequality Through the Power of NFTs

An incredible collaboration of over 30 digital artists coming together to help support thousands of vulnerable young girls across the world. Top Dog Studios today announced a new charitable NFT initiative called “Get Loud for Girls”. The collection brings together over 30 digital artists who are raising funds for She’s the First—a leading non-profit that fights gender inequality through education. Top Dog Studios estimates this initiative will raise over $145,000 for She’s the First and help support thousands of girls across 26 countries. All while the market for NFTs surges past $11 billion.
ADVOCACY
martechseries.com

Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiitelegraph.com

Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SurePoint Technologies Chief Marketing Officer, Lydia Flocchini, Named a Winner of Demand Gen Report’s 2021 B2B Innovator Awards

Lydia Flocchini, one of 26 Executives Crowned “B2B Innovators,” wins SMB Maestros Category in 5th Annual Awards. SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, has announced that Lydia Flocchini, Chief Marketing Officer, is one of the winners of Demand Gen Report’s fifth annual B2B Innovator Awards. The awards recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet buyer needs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Orange Invests in the ‘Move Capital I’ Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Technology Companies

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nissan Drives Global Licensing Business into the Future with Leading Brand Licensing Platform, Brainbase

Brainbase, the venture-backed company helping licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue, and Nissan Motor Corporation, one of the world’s most innovative and largest, global full-line vehicle manufacturers, today announced a partnership whereby Nissan will unify their global licensing operations on Brainbase’s modern, intuitive brand licensing platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Verasity Completes Major Corporate Rebrand and Releases New Website

Verasity is pleased to announce that it has completed a major corporate rebranding exercise and refreshed its www.verasity.io website as part of its Q4 2021 Project roadmap. The new website, which now introduces new feature pages for the VRA token, the VeraWallet, VeraEsports, Verasity’s proprietary ad-tech stack, and a brand new offering in the NFT space, is the most significant brand transformation that the blockchain ad-tech leader has made to date.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Pocketalk Transitions From Hardware-centric Business to Global Solution

Pocketalk moves to a cloud service to meet demands of global communication. Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, today announced its expansion from exclusively a hardware translation device to a cloud-based translation solution software. Since the company launched in 2017, Pocketalk has focused on innovation to break down communication barriers and connect people of all backgrounds through language translation. Nearly one million Pocketalk handheld devices have been sold. Their engine has been honed by over half a billion translations that’s achieved an unparalleled level of speed and accuracy. Pocketalk is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, affording access to once-restrictive business sectors. And now, the company sets the stage for the future of global communication.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Telenor: 5 Tech Trends That Will Fuel the Green Transition of Society in 2022

As the climate change alarm bells get louder, technology and digitalisation will come to our aid in 2022, predicts Telenor Research in its latest Tech Trends report. Green clouds, a battle for optimisation, and climate enlightenment through digital micro degrees and greenfluencers are some of the trends that will deliver a more sustainable future.
CELL PHONES
eWeek

5 Ways Social Media Impacts Cybersecurity

Social media is appealing because humans are inherently social creatures. We like to connect, share and discuss. But it’s clear that sometimes, these impulses take a wrong turn in the remote, detached online settings where social media takes place. A key issue with social media use – one that’s...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

OneSpan Appoints Technology Industry Leader Tom Aurelio as Chief People Officer

Former Symantec, Priceline.com, and Criteo executive joins OneSpan to help accelerate global growth by aligning people with business and customer objectives. OneSpan Inc., a global leader in digital identity verification and e-signatures, announced that Tom Aurelio has joined the company as Chief People Officer, reporting to Matthew Moynahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. Aurelio brings 30 years of leadership experience and accomplishments, primarily in software and cloud-based technology companies, including Symantec, Priceline.com, Criteo, and Endurance International Group.
BUSINESS

