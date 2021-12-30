The Best Nintendo Switch Ports of 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

"Magic must be for humans!" Magic Scrolls allow even ordinary humans to use magic! You too can become the world's strongest wizard as long as you have the magic scrolls created by Zio! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In the war between mages and warlocks over the wizarding land 'Aerok'... 'Zio' succeeded in sealing the strongest warlock. However, he lost most of his magic power, leaving him only the ability to craft magic scrolls. Despite his sacrifice, the peace is short-lived as those who want to resurrect the warlock appear. Gods, demons, and even dragons begin to intervene... ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [Game Introduction] ■ Auto battle game with 5 heroes and magic scrolls - Both battle and skill use are automatic! Enjoy this AFK RPG. - When the battle situation turns dire, activate magic scrolls! Get the upper hand with some exhilarating special moves! - Without repeat play, you can obtain AFK rewards. ■ Strategic choices, become a magic scroll master! - Collect and enhance a total of 12 magic scrolls with various abilities from magic to black magic! - Only 3 magic scrolls at a time can be used in battle - make your choice wisely! - You need mana to use magic scrolls, and each magic scroll requires different amounts of mana. ■ The story of the ordinary but extraordinary ‘Zio’ - Formerly an archmage, now an ordinary scroll merchant! What is Zio's true identity? - Explore the world map in 4 chapters and 22 episodes and enjoy the vast world and exciting story. - Discover hidden episodes of the heroes with comic-like vivid stories. ■ From archmages to warlocks and demons! All heroes have assembled! - Level up all heroes easier and faster with 'Teamwork' and 'Break the limit'! - Heroes who do not participate in the battle will provide additional combat power by registering as a supporter! - Unlock additional abilities by completing the hero collection. ■ If you come to the Kingdom of Aerok, rewards are abundant and fun is certain! - Stop by the scroll shop ‘Manadonna’, where you can craft and enhance scrolls. - In ‘Lucas’ Lab’, conduct various studies that will make you stronger. - Open a ‘Magic Guild’ with your friends to conduct magic research and socialize! - Many adventures await you, such as daily changing dungeons, the 'Mage's Tower' where you can test your limits, and the 'Duel Circle'.
Comments / 0