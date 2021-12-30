ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Nintendo Switch Ports of 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite aspects of the Nintendo Switch is revisiting older games thanks to the system’s hybrid nature making everything more interesting. The Switch has let me complete The Witcher 3 despite me owning it on every platform and never getting beyond the first dozen or so hours. Given the...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo eShop Down On Nintendo Switch As Has Become Christmas Tradition

The Nintendo eShop is down once again, with Nintendo of America reassuring Nintendo Switch owners that they are “working to address” the underlying issue that has caused the outage. “We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Switch and PS5 Best-Selling Consoles in Europe in 2021; Spider-Man: Miles Morales 2nd Best-Selling PS5 Game Just Behind FIFA22

The Nintendo Switch and PS5 were the best-selling consoles in 2021 in various European regions. This information comes from GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring via Twitter. According to Dring, Nintendo’s hybrid platform again dominated hardware sales this year in various European territories, although, from the looks of it, Sony’s PS5 will be taking the first spot in the UK, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.
FIFA
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: From Famicom Disk System To Switch - The Evolution Of Nintendo's Miis

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
TheSixthAxis

Game of the Year 2021 – Best Nintendo Switch Game

It’s been a huge year for gaming, but while PlayStation and Xbox are duking it out for control of the new generation, Nintendo has been happily playing in its own sandpit, unfazed and perhaps even blissfully unaware of what’s going on around it. All the rumours suggested that a souped up Nintendo Switch was on the way in 2021, but when the Nintendo Switch OLED was eventually revealed, more power was not to be found inside the box.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Mini Golf RPG

Fight dangerous monsters in an epic turn-based RPG - one golf stroke at a time. Explore an RPG dungeon like never befor…. Fight dangerous monsters in an epic turn-based RPG - one golf stroke at a time. Explore an RPG dungeon like never before by golfing your team to victory. Encounter themed enemies after every shot and stronger bosses after completing a hole. Fighting side by side with your team of caddies, can you grow strong enough to return peace to the mini-golf world? Key Features: •100s of items to collect and upgrade •Fully customize your player and equipment •Enjoy 8-bit pixel graphics alongside chip tune music tracks •Unlock additional golf courses and modes of play •Take golfing to the next level by utilizing caddie abilities •Sign a contract with your caddies and level them up to make them stronger •Free daily rewards for checking in that change monthly PLEASE NOTE! MGRPG is free to download and play, however, various in-game items can be purchased for real money. If you prefer not to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings. A network connection is not needed to play MGRPG but is encouraged. Some features such as daily events, which are not required to play MGRPG need a network connection to function If you are experiencing any issues with MGRPG, please do not hesitate to reach out to our support email, or for a more immediate response, join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/SUrUVXQEhe and reach out to any developer.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Phoenix II’, ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘AFK Arena’, ‘Cytus II’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the year! It’s time once again for our look back at recent noteworthy updates, this time going back two weeks because I was a lazy bones. As usual, there isn’t a whole lot of update action happening around the Christmas and New Year holidays. Developers presumably take time off just like any other humans. But we do have enough to fill out an article, and that’s just what I’m going to do. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Telltale Games#Mobile Device#The Nintendo Switch#Wii U
TouchArcade

Visual Novels ‘Muv-Luv’ and ‘Muv-Luv Alternative’ Are Now Set for Release on iOS and Android in Spring 2022

Back in early November, developer Age announced that both Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative are coming to iOS and Android before the end of the year. At Comiket 99, the developer revealed that the new release window for both of the visual novel releases is now spring 2022. If you’ve not played or heard of them, both of these visual novels are considered classics by fans of the genre. Muv-Luv is actually two visual novels together while Muv-Luv Alternative is the third part of the narrative that concludes the story setup by parts one and two that form the core of Muv-Luv. Until this mobile release, the stories can be experienced through the visual novel releases on PC and PS Vita outside Japan. Watch the Muv-Luv iOS and Android new release window reveal from Comiket 99 below (timestamped):
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Putt-Putt Travels Through Time’, ‘Crumble’, Plus Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 3rd, 2022. It’s our first article of the year, and as you might expect there isn’t a whole lot of news to go over. There are a handful of new games however, and we have summaries of each of them. There are also some new sales to look at, and we’ve got our lists of both those and the expiring sales of the day. Let’s kick off the year!
WORLD
TouchArcade

Escape Game-Treasure Of Abyss

The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! I…. The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! Imagine you’re escaping from a place which is a current contemporary villa and you try also switching to enter an ancient palace which is unfortunately locked and you are in search of a key where you are to be bestowed with a priceless treasure simultaneously. If you can move and enjoy the mysterious adventure games by clicking and tapping and solving interesting puzzles, you’ve come to the perfect place. Our game will be a detoxifier for escape game hunters. Here we assure you to get the feel of real life hacks to play in the game for escaping. Easy gaming controls and an alluring user interface pleases players from all age groups. Grab your operative minds open and lens to find the hidden objects to plan your Escape plan. Put on your logical thoughts and solve the various number and letter puzzles to open the locks. Solve the riddles by exploring the clues found. You will never get exhausted with this adventurous escape game as it has divergent levels and each level has different puzzles and themes. Our game is beautifully designed with colourful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviates your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious Room. If you are a big fan of room escape games, don’t hesitate to try our game! We promise to make the most unforgettable game experience for you! You have to find a way to escape from there by finding useful hidden objects and riddling puzzles. Use your skills to gather the necessary items in the adventurous world to escape yourself from the riddles. Do you want to feel adventurous and investigate finding hidden objects then hop in, play and experience it. Game story: The archaeologist team is trying to find the Queen's treasures which have been hidden for more than1500 years. The treasure can be obtained with the Queen's locket and with 9 more allied nation lockets. Our archaeologist team set up a mission to find the lockets with all the clues by facing the obstacles from the Abyss Cult Gang, which is formed by the Queen herself. What will happen to them? Will they succeed? Find it yourself! Happy Gaming! Features: *101 Addictive Levels *Game localized in 25 major languages *User-friendly hints *Realistic Background designs *Numerous Riddling Puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Target likely to have a big console drop soon

Despite being a typically slower holiday week, there have been plenty of PS5 restock events so far. As we get closer to New Year's Eve, however, it's a good idea to look for a bigger PS5 restock in 2022 and prepare for that. According to regularly accurate YouTuber Jake Randall, Target is ramping up for a big PS5 restock soon. While most retailers plan PS5 restock events for the afternoon in order to give the West Coast a chance to place an order before 4 a.m. PT, Target frequently drops consoles on its site well before 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET). While it's possible this restock could happen Friday morning, it's more likely we'll see these consoles appear on the Target website after the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to score a console this week

This may be a holiday week, but there are plenty of PS5 restock events happening. Following big unannounced restocks at GameStop and Best Buy yesterday, including a separate in-store restock at select GameStop stores, it's a good idea to keep your eyes locked on Walmart and Target today. While nothing official has been announced, these are the most likely retailers to offer a PS5 restock today.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

ZIO and the Magic Scrolls

"Magic must be for humans!" Magic Scrolls allow even ordinary humans to use magic! You too can become the world's strongest wizard as long as you have the magic scrolls created by Zio! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In the war between mages and warlocks over the wizarding land 'Aerok'... 'Zio' succeeded in sealing the strongest warlock. However, he lost most of his magic power, leaving him only the ability to craft magic scrolls. Despite his sacrifice, the peace is short-lived as those who want to resurrect the warlock appear. Gods, demons, and even dragons begin to intervene... ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [Game Introduction] ■ Auto battle game with 5 heroes and magic scrolls - Both battle and skill use are automatic! Enjoy this AFK RPG. - When the battle situation turns dire, activate magic scrolls! Get the upper hand with some exhilarating special moves! - Without repeat play, you can obtain AFK rewards. ■ Strategic choices, become a magic scroll master! - Collect and enhance a total of 12 magic scrolls with various abilities from magic to black magic! - Only 3 magic scrolls at a time can be used in battle - make your choice wisely! - You need mana to use magic scrolls, and each magic scroll requires different amounts of mana. ■ The story of the ordinary but extraordinary ‘Zio’ - Formerly an archmage, now an ordinary scroll merchant! What is Zio's true identity? - Explore the world map in 4 chapters and 22 episodes and enjoy the vast world and exciting story. - Discover hidden episodes of the heroes with comic-like vivid stories. ■ From archmages to warlocks and demons! All heroes have assembled! - Level up all heroes easier and faster with 'Teamwork' and 'Break the limit'! - Heroes who do not participate in the battle will provide additional combat power by registering as a supporter! - Unlock additional abilities by completing the hero collection. ■ If you come to the Kingdom of Aerok, rewards are abundant and fun is certain! - Stop by the scroll shop ‘Manadonna’, where you can craft and enhance scrolls. - In ‘Lucas’ Lab’, conduct various studies that will make you stronger. - Open a ‘Magic Guild’ with your friends to conduct magic research and socialize! - Many adventures await you, such as daily changing dungeons, the 'Mage's Tower' where you can test your limits, and the 'Duel Circle'.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy