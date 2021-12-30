ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Revzilla: The Official ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Mini-Bike Road Trip, IRL

By Amanda Quick
webbikeworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be fooled – despite what it looks, it takes a serious set of skills (and a rock-hard keester) to survive a bike road trip this….well, dumb. Following the general theme of the hit flick ‘Dumb and Dumber’ (where Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels trade their van for a teeny mini...

www.webbikeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Could an Electric Snow Bike Be Your New Off-Road Ride This Winter?

Picture someone riding a personal vehicle off-road around a snow-covered landscape. Upon reflection, there can be some cognitive dissonance that emerges from that. Consider it: the beauty of a natural landscape, along with the intrusion of a gas-powered snowmobile that is, in its own way, contributing to the destruction of that very landscape.
BICYCLES
Road & Track

The Road Trip That Made My Dream Car Mine

When does a car become yours? Is it when you first feel the keys in your hand? When you get the title in the mail? Or does that moment depend on the car itself?. My 1979 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Sport Sedan wasn’t my first car, but it was my first special car, a mutt with many donor parts from many Alfas. Spiders were well represented, with taillights from a ‘71 and an engine and electronic fuel injection system out of an ‘87. The seats were from a Milano. A passenger door from a blue Sport Sedan contrasted with the car’s original red. The entire thing was oversprayed in a drab grey. Somewhere along the line, the interior door cards were ripped out and replaced with sheets of aluminum diamond plate—unsafe, unsightly, and uncomfortable in summer, when the inside of the car would heat up like an oven and the metal would scald my arm. I called the car Ol’ Sport, and I loved it.
CARS
Inhabitat.com

GEN3 e-bike is perfect to take off-road and in the city

GEN3 has created a new e-bike called the Outcross. The Outcross features four-inch fat tires, a front suspension and an aluminum frame to go with its Bafang 500W rated-motor and 1000W Peak Rear Hub Motor with 1:5 Planetary Gears. Battery is 500Wh in-frame and 48V/10.4Ah. What does that all give you? About 80N/m of torque, which is quite a bit for a bike.
BICYCLES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Nebraska State
cntraveller.com

The 10 best road trips in the world

While there are limitless ways to experience the full force of a country or continent, there's nothing quite like buckling up, hitting the open road and embarking on an epic road trip across a country (or two). Behind the wheel, you're in full control of the agenda, steering the trip wherever your heart or mind takes you. Put simply, it's all about the journey.
TRAVEL
Motor1.com

Traveling And Car Insurance: How To Prepare For A Road Trip

Road trips have been an iconic piece of American culture since the Ford Model T hit the road in the early 1900s. From the splendor of the Grand Canyon to the unspoiled mountains of Vermont, the United States holds seemingly endless road trip opportunities. After the stress of the pandemic,...
CARS
Kool AM

The Largest Tubing Park In Maine Is Worth The Road Trip

One of the biggest problems about being a parent in Maine is keep the kids occupied during the winter months. For about three months, depending on how rough the winter is that particular year, the kids have no desire to go outside. All they want to do is spend their time looking at screens - the TV, video games, tablets, or their phone.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Daniels
TMZ.com

Dog Dies on Southwest Flight, Family Blaming Airline

A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
PETS
CandysDirt

2021 Revived The Great American Road Trip

Although no one could say that everything returned completely to “normal,” I’m feeling grateful that 2021 was a year where many of us were able to take some steps (big or small) out into the world again. Domestic travel was more popular than ever in 2021, and...
TRAVEL
Mountain Mail

Happy holiday doggy road trip

Rejoice, for this holiday season, most of us are planning to gather with our families to celebrate, which often means longer-distance travel, for many by car. Since our dogs are part of our family, we want to include them. However, road trips and new places can be stressful. Planning ahead will result in a safer and more pleasant experience.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumb And Dumber#Irl#Bike#Road Trip#Vehicles
storables.com

13 Portable Gas Stoves for Camping, Picnics, and Road Trips

Camping, picnics, and road trips are fun, but the struggle begins when you get to food packing. Since perishable goods are a definite no-no, the best thing to do to make outdoor fun much more exciting is preparing and cooking your food in the open air. With this, you will need some reliable cooking appliance/heat source, so here are the 13 best portable gas stove picks to get you cooking outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
KSAT 12

Texas Trippin’: Road trips to try in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Wimberley. Collective Hill Country Retreat: Glamping with tents that include beds, air conditioner, showers and amazing views. Tapatio Spring Hill Country Resort: A resort nestled in the hills for a great golfing experience. Here’s a list of what you can do here:. golfing. hiking. spa:...
TEXAS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20% of travelers canceled holiday flights for road trips, per new report

According to a new national survey from Cars.com, 61% of winter travelers are driving to get to holiday celebrations this year, as the season still "carries the shadow of the coronavirus and its variants." Some 42% of Americans will travel via car due to not wanting to take other forms...
TRAVEL
Wright County Journal Press

Tips to ensure holiday road trips are safe and stress-free

After a 2020 holiday season in which the pandemic forced the postponement or cancellation of festivities, families are planning to get together once again in 2021. Many people will head home for the holidays this year, and the vast majority will take to the highway to do so. The U.S....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R Is Heading Back to Auction

The story of how Carroll Shelby was enlisted to turn Ford’s quotidian Mustang into a race car has been hashed and rehashed, embellished with sprigs of editorial parsley and, ultimately, served on a silver platter ever since the first Ford Shelby GT350 rolled out of Shelby’s shop in Venice, California, circa January of 1965. It’s generally agreed that only 562 examples of the 1965 model-year cars were made, making it the most desirable of all Shelby Mustangs and a top-tier collectible. But as I’ve alluded more than once, apropos of the denizens in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, some cars are...
BUYING CARS
webbikeworld.com

Custom Eye Candy: A Moto Guzzi Cafe Racer Griso

It’s the end of Q4 2021. You’re at the store, picking out charcuterie boards and beers for the evening festivities, having a ball of a time. A pretty bike – and we’re pretty sure this custom creation from Blacktrack Motors would be a big hit with celebrity actor and renowned rider, Ewan MacGregor (we covered 10 of the very best of what was in his garage last week).
CARS
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Spin Outs & Crash Cause I-70 Closures Eastbound

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash. Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region. As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound lanes were closed again. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape this afternoon. While ski areas are finally getting enough snow to cover early-season hazards like rocks and...
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy