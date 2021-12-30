Revzilla: The Official ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Mini-Bike Road Trip, IRL

When does a car become yours? Is it when you first feel the keys in your hand? When you get the title in the mail? Or does that moment depend on the car itself?. My 1979 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Sport Sedan wasn’t my first car, but it was my first special car, a mutt with many donor parts from many Alfas. Spiders were well represented, with taillights from a ‘71 and an engine and electronic fuel injection system out of an ‘87. The seats were from a Milano. A passenger door from a blue Sport Sedan contrasted with the car’s original red. The entire thing was oversprayed in a drab grey. Somewhere along the line, the interior door cards were ripped out and replaced with sheets of aluminum diamond plate—unsafe, unsightly, and uncomfortable in summer, when the inside of the car would heat up like an oven and the metal would scald my arm. I called the car Ol’ Sport, and I loved it.

