ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX gains; stocks slip

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Study shows T cells effective at blocking Omicron variant * Thai baht eyes best day in 2 weeks, but down ~10% in 2021 * South Korea's won ends 2021 down 8.6%, shares add 3.6% * Philippine equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit firmed on Thursday as Asian currencies benefited from receding worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant, although most stock markets dipped in the last trading session of the year for several exchanges. Despite a surge in global COVID-19 infections, investors seemed to focus more on positive news about the Omicron variant. Researchers in South Africa found that T cells, a key part of the immune system's second-line defence, are highly effective at recognising and attacking the Omicron strain, preventing most infections from progressing to critical illness. The ringgit and the baht firmed 0.3% each, the Indian rupee rose 0.2%, while most other currencies pared gains to trade flat but eyed a stronger weekly finish. "One would have to say that the renewed risk appetite from international investors is being most strongly expressed in regional Asian currencies at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific OANDA. "Asian (stocks) are having a mixed day in contrast, and it appears that some pre-New-Years-Eve book squaring is weighing on markets." Bangkok shares edged higher, while Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, in a low-volume session. Thursday was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday. The baht was set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy. It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses. The South Korean won traded flat after having hit a two-week high earlier in the session, while stocks fell 0.5%. The won closed down 8.6% for the year, while shares added 3.6%. However, the Asian trade bellwether's November industrial output left something to cheer for as it indicated global chip shortage was easing, with Barclays analysts optimistic that supply-side bottlenecks could see a meaningful resolution in 2022. Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened. Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up more than 10% in 2021 ** Thai stocks set for ~14% gain, rebounding from an 8% drop last year, while Taiwan equities head for ~24% rise to be the best performer ** The Chinese city of Xian, in its eighth day of lockdown, reported another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to its highest seen in any city in the country this year Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.18 -10.34 -0.40 4.91 China -0.01 +2.51 0.60 4.19 India +0.19 -2.05 0.09 23.23 Indonesia -0.13 -1.60 -0.01 10.38 Malaysia +0.22 -3.62 -0.29 -5.32 Philippines +0.00 -5.92 --- 2.73 S.Korea -0.19 -8.63 -0.52 3.63 Singapore -0.07 -2.38 -0.19 10.14 Taiwan +0.03 +2.90 -0.16 23.66 Thailand +0.42 -10.16 0.22 14.32 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise for fourth straight session

* Asian factory activity grows, China tops forecast. * China’s weight in MSCI EM index could rise from 35% to 45% - JPM. Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks firmed for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, even as declines in China capped gains and Turkey’s lira slipped nearly 4% in volatile trade.
STOCKS
Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian FX mostly lower; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded mostly lower on Wednesday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, buoyed by U.S. policy tightening expectations. The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won each fell about 0.5%, with the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Emerging Markets#Malaysian#Asian#Omicron#Thai#Philippine#Indian#Asia Pacific Oanda
Reuters

Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
Reuters

London copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength

Jan 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from a six-week high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar held firm on expectations for early interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% to $9,725 a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

JGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday as solid demand for 10-year notes at an auction boosted sentiment, which was earlier dented by firmer U.S. Treasury yields overnight. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was flat at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

Gold flat as investors weigh early rate hike bets against virus spike

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as market participants weighed prospects of early interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve against rising COVID-19 cases. Spot gold was little changed at $1,815.68 per ounce by 0602 GMT, with U.S. gold futures also unchanged at $1,815.20. Pressuring...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yen wallows as Omicron fears ease and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled through support, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.
STOCKS
Reuters

Party over before it gets started

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. The euphoria seen in world stock markets in the first two trading days of the year already appears to be fading. Asian stocks outside Japan are down 1%, U.S. stock futures point to a weak open and European futures are mixed.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei closes higher as gains in Sony, Toyota outweigh tech losses

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in blue-chip stocks such as Sony Group and Toyota Motor outweighed weakness in technology heavyweights fuelled by fears of early U.S. interest rate hikes. The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.1% to 29,332.16, after falling into...
STOCKS
Reuters

Rupiah, S.Korean won weaken as Fed rate view supports dollar

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies on Wednesday as the prospect of U.S. policy tightening supported the dollar, while losses in tech firms pulled down the South Korean benchmark index by more than 1%. The South Korean KOSPI (.KS11)...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Traders ring in the new year with strongest showing since July

London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's top market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), and Bilibili Inc. for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. According to public filings, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) placed...
ECONOMY
AFP

China Mobile surges in Shanghai debut after US delisting

China Mobile shares soared more than nine percent on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. But the tide turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared in recent years.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy