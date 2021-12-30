ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...

www.msnbc.com

hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KXAN

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
U.S. POLITICS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Studies indicate J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster protects people against severe illness from Omicron variant

Two reports released Thursday show that people who get booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine are well protected against severe disease and hospitalization from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the company said. Researchers said the findings indicate that most of the Covid-19 vaccines will protect people against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa Omicron study: Early analyses suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization

Since the introduction of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in March 2020, South Africa has experienced three epidemic waves with the Beta and Delta variants of concern (VOCs) dominating the second and third waves, respectively. On 24 November 2021, the Network for Genomics Surveillance of South Africa (NGS-SA) reported a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 which had been detected from specimens collected on 14 November 2021 in South Africa, originally assigned to the lineage B.1.1.529, to the World Health Organization (WHO).
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Omicron is surging, but may cause less severe illness

The Omicron variant, discovered almost a month ago in South Africa, sparked fears all over the globe, due to its extremely high contagiousness and ability to partly evade protection from previous infection or vaccination. It is currently surging through Europe and the United States, driving daily cases past Delta’s peaks in many countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Several studies find omicron less severe, leads to fewer hospitalizations

Omicron spreads more easily than delta but isn’t as dangerous. That idea is gaining steam in the scientific community after studies in England, South Africa and Scotland found the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes milder COVID-19 symptoms and is less likely to result in hospitalization. “Overall, we find...
HEALTH
WRAL

Omicron driving spike in cases, hospitalizations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. With the omicron variant, the U.S. is seeing levels of COVID-19 infection not seen since last January's devastating totals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges

The U.S. has recorded 500,000 or more new cases of the coronavirus per day in the final days of 2021, despite the widespread availability of vaccines. Los Angeles Times Reporter Brittny Mejia tells Jonathan Capehart that she’s had to fight disinformation to convince her family to get the vaccine, but some – including her sister – have come around. “Continue having conversations with family – it’s better late than never.” Dr. Lipi Roy also joins the conversation.Dec. 31, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

The CDC's new isolation guidelines are a communications disaster

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced new guidelines that reduce the amount of time people who test positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms should spend in isolation from 10 days to five. As a result, it feels like everyone in the country is mad at the CDC. I’m normally inclined to defend institutions, but I can’t blame the folks baffled by the CDC’s decision-making process.
SCIENCE

