Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations

Since the introduction of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in March 2020, South Africa has experienced three epidemic waves with the Beta and Delta variants of concern (VOCs) dominating the second and third waves, respectively. On 24 November 2021, the Network for Genomics Surveillance of South Africa (NGS-SA) reported a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 which had been detected from specimens collected on 14 November 2021 in South Africa, originally assigned to the lineage B.1.1.529, to the World Health Organization (WHO).
