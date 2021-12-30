ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letter: The truth

Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

This is a reply to Dr. James Henderson, who wrote the letter to the editor recently about COVID-19. Everyone should...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
bendsource.com

Truth Ache, Barking Bad

I spent an entire Sunday with a really cute guy I met through a dating app. We kissed a bit, and I stayed over at his place (though I said no sex). Things felt weird Monday morning, so I texted to see whether we were still on for dinner. He asked to push it to Tuesday, but I had a conflict and asked whether the weekend would work. He never responded. That weekend, I saw him out with guy friends, but he basically ignored me. I got him alone and asked him to go home with me. He declined. "Just for tonight or forever?" I asked. He said, "Just tonight." That was the last I heard from him, and I'm going crazy trying to figure this out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reading Eagle

Letter: Why is governor afraid of taxpayers learning truth?

Gov. Tom Wolf just vetoed a bill requiring Pennsylvania public schools to post information about course materials being taught and textbooks being used (“Bill to post school course materials online vetoed,” Reading Eagle, Dec. 23). In his veto statement Wolf called the bill “a thinly veiled attempt to...
READING, PA
cbslocal.com

Ugly Truth Sweaters

For some the holidays are a very difficult period. We talk to Dr. Mike Dow about depression and what you can do to help others while receiving an ugly sweater.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Examining truth and consequences in ‘Trust’

In the exuberant, expansive first paragraph of “Trust,” the narrator Pietro describes many kinds of love. He’s romantic but a bit cynical — he includes loves that bend with the weight of obsession and unfulfilled desire. He’s thinking, really, of his former girlfriend Teresa; their tumultuous relationship lasted just three years, but remains a force for the rest of his life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Psychedelic Water

Psychedelics, like psilocybin (the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms") and LSD, are having a moment in pop culture. Most psychedelics have been illegal since the 1950s and '60s, despite being used in psychiatric experiments during those decades. However, The Guardian claims that we are moving into a psychedelic renaissance. As mental health problems become more prevalent, people are looking for solutions — and psychedelics may be one of them. While most psychedelics may be off-limits to those who prefer to abide by federal and state laws, some compounds are still very much legal ... and very much on the market. In fact, one such beverage is making its presence known on social media.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Husband labelled ‘immature, insensitive idiot’ after ‘joking’ about wife’s ‘traumatic’ birthing experience

People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momjunction.com

Myths Of Childbirth: Uncovering The Truth

There’s a lot that’s been said about childbirth. Sure, it’s a magical process, and there’s nothing like it. But there’s also a lot of trauma, pain, and discomfort involved, and it’s important to speak about that too. When you hear about the news of your pregnancy, you’ll be filled with excitement and joy, no doubt. But you’ll also be bombarded with lots of unsolicited advice from everyone — be it your neighbors, relatives, grandparents, or even parents. There’s also a lot of false information and myths about childbirth that constantly make the rounds, and we are here to bust them! Let’s uncover the truth together and debunk myths around childbirth, so you’re well-informed about what’s going to happen during the process:
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy