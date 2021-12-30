Man hospitalized following L Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting on L Street that left a man hospitalized Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said officers were called for a ShotSpotter activation on L Street near 1st Street at around 9:20 p.m. One man was taken to Kern Medical with moderate to major wounds.

No other information was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

