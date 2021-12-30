ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign investors net buyers in Taiwan stocks for December

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by major categories of institutional investors. Figures in the total column, include net trading by investment trusts, brokers and foreign investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars.

A negative figure indicates net selling.

Foreign investors account for about a third of all stock trading.

The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure.

For the latest stock market report, see .

Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange

Poll compiled by Carol Lee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

