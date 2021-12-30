Forex Today: USD/JPY Approaches 115

This is ignited by the June shift in monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which is still ahead of the financial markets heading towards it. The dollar exchange rates were a conflicting picture at the end of the 2021 trading year, after the dollar achieved lukewarm gains on the Japanese yen. This gave way to the rest of ten major currencies, including the pound sterling, which enabled the price of the pound to rise temporarily above 1.35 . The USD/JPY currency pair closed the trading of the year 2021, stable around the 115.08 level, and last week’s gains around the 115.20 resistance. The pair jumped to the 115.52 resistance, its highest in years, but it did not feel very comfortable with that, as at this time the new Corona variable “Omicron” was announced, where concerns have now returned.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO