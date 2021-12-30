ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: USD/JPY Approaches 115

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost markets went sideways in quiet trading yesterday, with a few exceptions. Stock markets mostly consolidated. In the Forex market, we see a strong US Dollar, and continued weakness in the Japanese Yen. This puts a bullish USD/JPY at the center of today’s...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: AUD/JPY

A bout of risk-taking dragged the safe-haven yen lower across the board. Will the intraweek trend result in AUD/JPY retesting higher areas of interest?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out AUD/USD’s short-term wedge for a potential breakout. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Starts Year on Back Foot

The Australian dollar got hit rather hard during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to struggle near the 0.7275 level. This is an area that has offered significant resistance multiple days in a row, and now that we have formed this rather ugly candlestick, it does suggest that we have further to go to the downside. I had previously talked about the 0.72 level as an area of support, and that if we break down below that we could continue the overall selling pressure that we had seen for quite some time.
MARKETS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: USD/JPY Technical Charts Signal Pair Headed Higher

The dollar-yen pair gained 0.6% on Tuesday, a five day winning streak that has taken it to the 116.00 level, for the first time since Jan. 6, 2017. The US dollar 's strength versus the Japanese yen comes on the heels of rising Treasury yields which followed the expectation of upcoming Federal reserve tightening via rate hikes. Given that rates are the USD's 'yield,' anticipated hikes mean the dollar's 'payout' will accelerate.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.98% from last week. USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97. The number of traders net-long is 6.70% lower than yesterday and 18.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.78% higher than yesterday and 9.98% higher from last week.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Crushed to Start New Year

The gold market got absolutely hammered on Monday to kick off the trading year. In fact, we had broken out last week in what looked like was going to be a change in overall attitude, perhaps sending gold going much higher, as the $1820 level had been so crucial as far as selling pressure has been concern. However, once the volume came back on Monday it was obvious that gold has nowhere to be.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Forecast for 2022

This is ignited by the June shift in monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which is still ahead of the financial markets heading towards it. The dollar exchange rates were a conflicting picture at the end of the 2021 trading year, after the dollar achieved lukewarm gains on the Japanese yen. This gave way to the rest of ten major currencies, including the pound sterling, which enabled the price of the pound to rise temporarily above 1.35 . The USD/JPY currency pair closed the trading of the year 2021, stable around the 115.08 level, and last week’s gains around the 115.20 resistance. The pair jumped to the 115.52 resistance, its highest in years, but it did not feel very comfortable with that, as at this time the new Corona variable “Omicron” was announced, where concerns have now returned.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Gains Possible

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1440. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a sell-stop at 1.1350 and a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. The EUR/USD pair drifted upwards on the first trading day of the year. The pair is trading at 1.1373, which is about 1.70% above the lowest level in 2021.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Retreats Ahead of RBA Decision

Buy the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7350. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7180. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair tilted lower on Monday as concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia rose. The pair is trading at 0.7250, which is a few points below last week’s high of 0.7277.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar starts new year on a firm footing

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 3:. Profit-taking into the New Year holiday caused the greenback to close the last two weeks of 2021 in the negative territory. With trading conditions normalizing on the first day of 2022, the dollar started to gather strength against its rivals with the US Dollar Index rising 0.25% in the early European session. IHS Markit will release the final revision to the December PMI reading for Germany, the euro area and the US. December Construction Spending data will also be featured in the US economic docket.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound But Breakout Possible

Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 45,700. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. Set a buy-stop at 47,000 and a take-profit at 49,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,700. The BTC/USD pair had a sluggish start of the year as the demand for Bitcoin remained low. The pair is trading at 46,865, which is about 31% below the highest level in 2021. It is about $14,000 above where it was at the same time in 2021.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar surges alongside government bond yields

The greenback is the best performer on Monday, appreciating against all of its major rivals on the back of soaring US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note kick-started the day at 1.53%, jumping to 1.635% mid-US afternoon, holding nearby as the day comes to an end.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong Bull Control

The jump in US Treasury yields helped the US dollar make its biggest daily gain in nearly two months into the start of the new year 2022 trading. This is indicating that the currency may extend last year's rally as markets expect the Federal Reserve to start a cycle of increases in interest rates this year. Accordingly, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair completed its ascending path, stable around the resistance level 115.80 at the time of writing the highest analysis for the currency pair in five years.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The euro initially fell during the previous week but then ended up closing at the very top of the range that we have been in. This is a little bit of a “heads up” about the thinking of traders as we step into the new year. There is a very good chance that we will break the top of the range for the week and continue to rally a bit, and I am seeing a bit of US dollar weakness across the board. With that in mind, the initial target will be the 1.15 handle. Keep in mind that Friday is non-farm payroll, so it might be a slightly choppy week for the first few days.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Drifting Across 200-Day EMA

The Bitcoin market did very little on Wednesday as we continue to hang about the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA has been very supportive for a while, and I think it is worth paying close attention to the fact that we did stall during the day. The 200 day EMA tends to be closely followed by retail traders, and you will notice that we have stopped there multiple times.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Stability in Place

Amid continued attempts to rebound upwards, the GBP/USD currency pair moved towards the 1.3500 resistance level that supports the bulls. The British pound was one of the best performing major currencies of the week on Wednesday. This month the Bank of England (BoE) really started the process of normalizing its policy in December when it raised the bank rate from 0.10% to 0.25% in what was already a supportive development for the British pound. But fears of the rapid spread of the new Corona variant may hamper sterling's endeavors.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking 1.13 Support

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Overbought Levels

The attempts of the bulls to control the USD/JPY culminated in a test of the 115.00 psychological resistance level, where it has settled as of this writing. This was the highest for the currency pair in more than a month. Investors' risk appetite has helped the currency pair a lot in achieving its recent gains. The US dollar is still strongly supported by expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates. The US economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic is still strong.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Best Buying Levels

Gold succeeded in launching towards the resistance level of $1820 this week, its highest in over a month, but the recovery of the US dollar yesterday caused rapid selling that pushed gold towards $1789 before settling around $1805 as of this writing. In general, gold prices are rising as 2022 approaches, with investors still assessing the impact of the Omicron variable and the increase in winter COVID cases. Meanwhile, the impact of inflation continues to weigh on capital markets. This allows gold to trade sideways instead of feeling the downward pressure of the big selloffs.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rebound Possible Ahead of Options Expiry

Buy the BTC/USD pair and add a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD pair remained under pressure on Thursday morning as demand for Bitcoin remained sluggish. The pair is trading at 47,615, which is about 10% below its highest level this week.
CURRENCIES

