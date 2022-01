The Australian dollar got hit rather hard during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to struggle near the 0.7275 level. This is an area that has offered significant resistance multiple days in a row, and now that we have formed this rather ugly candlestick, it does suggest that we have further to go to the downside. I had previously talked about the 0.72 level as an area of support, and that if we break down below that we could continue the overall selling pressure that we had seen for quite some time.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO