More COVID as Devon Kennard Tests Positive; Andy Lee Activated

Wednesday was a busy day for the Cardinals on the transactions wire.

It was also another crowded day in the NFL when it comes to the COVID list with transactions involving 149 players, including two on the Cardinals.

Overall, there were 48 players who tested positive and were placed on reserve. Included in that total were two on reserve/injured, one on reserve/non-football injury and 17 on practice squads.

Most notable, with the league shortening the isolation period for asymptomatic players from 10 days to five, 101 players were removed from the COVID list, a group that included one player on reserve/injured and 16 on practice squads.

The Cardinals were a part of it with punter/holder Andy Lee activated and outside linebacker Devon Kennard testing positive and placed on reserve. He joins fellow outside linebacker Markus Golden, who was added to the list Monday along with guard Sean Harlow.

On Tuesday, cornerback Breon Borders and practice-squad safety Javon Hagan tested positive.

In other player moves Wednesday, the Cardinals . . .

*Lifted the roster exemption from center Rodney Hudson, who was activated from the COVID list Monday. He now counts against the 53-man roster,

*Designated linebackers Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner for return from reserve/injured. Turner has been on reserve since Oct. 13 and Vallejo since Nov. 20.

*Signed cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Isaiah Johnson, and running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. Feaster had been released from the practice squad Tuesday. Brooks and Johnson visited the team Wednesday before signing.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Brooks was an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent time this season on Tennessee’s practice squad. Johnson was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019 and was on the practice squads of Dallas and Pittsburgh this season.

*Released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. With Lee out, Winslow punted against the Colts last Saturday and was also the holder for placekicks after Colt McCoy struggled with the job on two plays when kicker Matt Prater missed a field-goal attempt and an extra point.