Angie Kukawski, Kardashians Ex-Business Manager, Murdered by Her Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO