Angie Kukawski, Kardashians Ex-Business Manager, Murdered by Her Boyfriend

The Kardashian family have released a statement following the killing of their former manager Angela Kukawski.Detectives in the US have launched a murder investigation after the death of the celebrity business manager.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian and rapper Nicki Minaj.The manager, from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was reported missing on 22 December.The following day (23 December), officers from the LAPD and Simi Valley Police Department discovered Kukawski’s body inside her vehicle, which was parked on...
