Jadakiss Promotes Wellness Ahead of New Year: “Healthy Is Gangsta”

By Shawn Grant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hip-Hop MVP of 2021 is Jadakiss. Don’t debate it. Ahead of the new year, Jadakiss returned to his Facebook Watch show The Pull Up with Lil Cease and spoke about why maintaining physical wellness is important....

okcfox.com

Healthy Habits for the New Year

We have some tips to help you start living a healthier life in the coming new year. First, drink lots of water and cut fried, pre-package, and processed food from your diet. Also, avoid artificial sugar and replace them with agave. Another thing to consider is fasting. Finally, eat plenty of veggies. As always, consult with your doctor to ensure these tips are right for you.
BET

Wendy Williams Looks Healthy And Happy In New York City After Wellness Center Visit

Wendy Williams has been going through some health issues lately, but from the looks of recent pictures, she seems to be well on her way to recovery. The famed talk show host, who hasn’t been on air for months due to on-going struggles with her health, was all smiles while being photographed back in New York City on Tuesday (December 28). The pics come after Williams visited a Miami wellness center earlier this month.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
Jadakiss
Ice Cube Replies to Fans and Faizon Love Over ‘Friday’ Pay

Ice Cube hit Twitter to dispute a claim made by Faizon Love over his pay for the 1995 film Friday. Faizon Love, who played Big Worm, stated that he was only paid $2,500 for his role. Speaking with Comedy Hype, Love stated he was offered double to bring the role back but denied the offer.
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
Producer Traxamillion Dead at Age 43

Bay Area producer Traxamillion has died. He was best known for the work he contributed to the hyphy movement. Traxamillion’s death was first reported by Thizzler On The Roof citing his death as a huge loss for Northern California. “Rest In Peace @traxamillion The San Jose producer who helped...
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
bravotv.com

Caroline Manzo Shares Stunning Photos of Her Family at Greg Bennett's Wedding

Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.
