Nevada Gaming Board sends COVID-19 reminder to casinos

By KTNV Staff
 6 days ago
As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation the Nevada Gaming Control Board has sent the following reminder to casinos operators about the current state pandemic-related mandates.

With another sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 occurring in Nevada, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) expects each of its licensees to ensure compliance with Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 045, which adopts all recommendations promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) related to masks.

Therefore, Emergency Directive 045 requires each person, including fully vaccinated individuals, to wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

This mask requirement is lifted in counties that remain at low or moderate transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, for two consecutive weeks. The Board expects each licensee to monitor updates published by the Nevada Health Response for the latest news on which counties are subject to the mask requirement (last update on December 21, 2021).

As Nevada prepares for a substantial rise in visitation for the New Year’s holiday, the Board will intensify its enforcement of Emergency Directive 045 at all licensed locations subject to the mask requirement to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and visitors.

The Board reminds its licensees, gaming employees, and the general public that a licensee in violation of any federal, state or local law or regulation is a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, and that the Board may seek disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission for any such violation.

In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on licensee operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

