Nevada Gaming Board sends COVID-19 reminder to casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says it expects each casino to follow Governor Sisolak's Emergency Directive 045. The Emergency Directive requires each person, including fully vaccinated people to wear a mask inside with counties that have substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19. The mask requirement is only lifted in counties with low or moderate transmission of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC for two consecutive weeks. The board says it expects each casino to monitor updates published by the Nevada Health Response for the latest news on which counties will need to follow the mask requirement.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO