Mariposa toddler orphaned after losing only remaining parent in crash

What was supposed to be a fun day out in the snow ended in tragedy for a toddler from Mariposa.

After losing his mother late last year, his only remaining parent was killed in a car crash near Oakhurst the day after Christmas. Two-year-old Drew Trujillo is now orphaned.

"He was a good dad," said Andrew Trujillo's brother, Anthony. "He was a really good dad. He loved Drew."

The father and son shared more than just a name, but a bond strengthened by the tragedy they have overcome.

"Andrew had a lot of reasons to be negative," said his brother. "He was a really positive guy."

In the fall of 2020, Andrew's wife and Drew's mother passed away while pregnant with a baby girl that did not survive. Since the profound loss, Andrew's family said he's strived to be the best parent he could for Drew.

The two often went on outings, making memories together.

That's what the two were doing Sunday. They were joined by Andrew's girlfriend and her children for a day out in the snow. But the drive home would change little Drew's life forever, again.

"It was hard to believe at first honestly," said Anthony. "I didn't believe it."

His family believes snow and ice on the road are what led Andrew to crash into a tree on Highway 41 near Oakhurst. Andrew was a local paramedic and it was his own coworkers that responded to the scene of the crash.

Andrew did not survive. Little Drew is now left without parents.

"He keeps talking about the accident, honestly," said Andrew's sister and Drew's aunt, Evangelica Taylor.

The Trujillo family has since been blown away by the generosity of those who have heard the young boy's story and want to help.

GoFundMe has since raised close to $70,000 for the boy's future and his father's funeral expenses.

"We would want Drew to be really proud of his dad not just for what he did as a paramedic, but as a person who cared deeply about the people," said Andrew's boss, Edward Guzman.

Sierra Ambulance is now collecting pictures of Andrew on the job, to give his son a glimpse of the man his father was.

"So that as Drew gets older, he can see what this dad did. At least at work," said Guzman. "And be proud of the work he did. He made a difference in a lot of people's lives."

Drew's family wishes the same for him.

"I don't ever want his tragedy to affect him negatively," said Taylor. "I want him to grow in the love of Christ and feel love from us."

Drew is now in the care of his grandparents who are said to be like the toddler's second parents.

Caltrans is urging drivers to avoid non-essential mountain travel until weather conditions improve, in hopes of preventing other tragedies.