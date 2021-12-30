ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media After Loss to Alabama

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago

The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers lost to No. 19 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night, dropping their first SEC game of the season 73-68.

The Vols were without two of their best players in star freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and veteran forward John Fulkerson as both players tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the showdown in Tuscaloosa.

However, Tennessee held neck and neck with a top 20 team for the entire forty minutes, but the Tide got the upper hand late and edged the Vols by five points.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media after the loss, giving his thoughts on how his team did without Fulkerson and Chandler, Justin Powell and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's minutes, Zakai Zeigler and more.

Barnes' entire post game media availability is above.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Everything Rick Barnes Said During Monday Press Conference

On the heels of a late game loss to Alabama, Tennessee will have its two best players back on Wednesday night when the Vols host Ole Miss. Today Rick Barnes met with the media to discuss his team and more ahead of the matchup. You can view the full transcript below and the video from the press conference above. Both are courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communications Department.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Early Look: Five Offensive Players Who Could Breakout in 2022 For the Vols

Tennessee is coming off of a 7-6 season in year one under Josh Heupel, which saw the offense light up the score board week after week and the undermanned Tennessee defense patch together one gritty performance after another. The Vols will look to take a step forward in year two under Heupel, and we take a look at five offensive players who were on the roster in 2021 who could benefit from the second year in the system and breakout in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Cade Mays Announces Decision on College Future

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays was one of the many upperclassmen left with the decision on if they would return to Tennessee. Due to the blanket eligibility waiver issued during the 2020 season, the season technically did not count against the players' eligibility. Despite opting to go through senior day festivities, Mays still consulted those close to him and evaluated his draft stock to decide on what his next chapter will be.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Signee Breakdown: LB Kalib Perry

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and/or current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee. Please keep in mind the NFL player comparisons are just a fun look at the potential upsides of each player and are not meant to set unlofty expectations or indicate a career trajectory.
VolunteerCountry

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Remaining 2022 Targets, Portal Talk, A Look at 2023 Recruiting

Host Jack Foster is joined by Matt Ray and new Volunteer Country contributor CJ Eldridge to talk the latest on Tennessee's remaining 2022 targets and look forward to some players that Josh Heupel is likely to target in the 2023 class. Matt and CJ also discuss their thoughts on what to expect this winter as Tennessee plans to hit the transfer portal. Listen for all that and more in the latest Volunteer Country on SI Podcast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
VolunteerCountry

Signee Breakdown: OL Masai Reddick

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and/or current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee. Please keep in mind the NFL player comparisons are just a fun look at the potential upsides of each player and are not meant to set unlofty expectations or indicate a career trajectory.
VolunteerCountry

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Controversial Bowl Game Ending, Looking Back at the 2021 Season

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray go over Tennessee's loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl and the wild, controversial ending. Although the Vols lost and ended the year with a 7-6 record, there is a positives when looking back on how Josh Heupel did in year one, which should ignite more hope in Vol Nation than any year has in recent memory. Jack and Matt talk all that and more in the latest episode of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy