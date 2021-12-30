ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Ready to start using Luminar Neo? Get it today, and check out this training video

By Rich Harrington
Photofocus
 6 days ago

Join Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington for a complete video walk-through of Luminar Neo. Learn how to get...

photofocus.com

Photofocus

Beginner’s guide to customizing the Canon EOS R5 for photography

You’ve made the jump to Canon’s new mirrorless beauty, the EOS R5. Now, where should you begin?. First and foremost, setting up any camera will always be specific to your personal needs and preferences. It can take some time to get familiar with a new camera and to figure out it’s most effective set up for your type of shooting.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Canon introduces line of sight system connection technology at CES

Following on the footsteps of Apple’s Center Stage technology, Canon has introduced AMLOS— Activate My Line of Sight — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). AMLOS is a system that uses a single camera enabling multiple different views through gesture control and seamless connectivity through software like Microsoft Teams.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Adjusting metadata in Capture One

With the new year officially underway, now’s a great time to update your metadata for your images. Metadata can be exported to your image, so when someone opens a photo, they can see things like a copyright notice, date, camera/lens EXIF data and more. With Capture One, you have...
SOFTWARE
Photofocus

Mobile Mondays: New phone? Download these photography apps first

Whether you just got a new smartphone over the holidays or you just want to get more out of your current phone, there are apps out there that can help you take your mobile photography to the next level. We’re going to look at them in this roundup. Smartphones...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BlogHer

11 Pinterest Tips That Will Help Drive Traffic to Your Site

It’s a new year for Pinterest and hopefully, 2022 will see a time for publisher growth from pins. Despite the struggle in 2021 to gain traffic from the platform, content creators still see the value in creating Pinterest profiles for their brands. From information to products, Pinterest is where users can get their most creative and discover inspiration for future endeavors. My all-time favorite Pinterest data point, well worth repeating, is that 98% of searches on the platform are unbranded. This means users go there with an open mind, ready to be inspired by blogs, products, and content creators they’ve...
INTERNET
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Check Out the Sweet Sound of the BMW M240i

The BMW M240i comes during some very troubling times for traditional performance cars. Seemingly everywhere you look, you can see the advancement of more modern electric performance vehicles. While brilliant in many ways, though, performance EVs don’t really offer the same kind of enjoyment as car with an internal combustion engine.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: Check Out BMW’s Color-Changing Paint at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is now in full swing and, as promised, BMW is there with a couple of very interesting novelties. We’ve already seen the BMW iX M60 break cover and read all about its specs. This time though, we’re checking out another feature BMW promised, namely the color-changing paint technology.
CARS
Photofocus

Micro four-thirds gets out of the way and makes creating easy

“Proper tool for the proper job, tell them what you used.” Was a quote from my Panasonic mentor Tom Curley. The quote was in response to my question, “When I’m speaking, sponsored by Panasonic, what if I am showing an image by another camera manufacturer during my presentation?” I knew then that I could work with Panasonic and the micro four-thirds cameras as an ambassador, aka Lumix Luminary, at the time.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Setting SMART photography goals for 2022

Success comes in many forms. For the pro photographer, success might mean meeting a specific level of income or doing a certain number of paid shoots. For the enthusiast, it might be learning a specific skill or doing a 365 challenge. No matter what success looks like for you, setting...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Updating your Lightroom Classic copyright preset

Updating our online and electronic information is crucial and something we should put in our calendars every year. Not only do we need to remember to update the copyright information in our cameras, but we also need to update our preset in Adobe Lightroom Classic (and whichever your software of choice is). In this article, I will explain how to create a new or update your current copyright metadata.
TECHNOLOGY
SamMobile

Check out all Galaxy S21 FE color variants in our hands-on video

Earlier today, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone was expected to launch in August 2021, but it was delayed for reasons unknown. However, the phone is finally here, and we’ve gone hands-on with all the color variants of the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022. Samsung’s latest...
NFL
attackofthefanboy.com

Ready or Not: How to Use Flashlight

VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter is now available in Early Access, alloying players all over the world the chance to experience the game and dive into the boots of a SWAT police operator as they work to defuse hostile and life-threatening situations, all made with impressive attention to detail. With that said, in the game, players can make use of an arsenal of up to 60 different items to tackle a wide range of scenarios, all of which can be set to different keys after being equipped. Now, to help you face every possible scenario, we will tell you how to equip and use a flashlight in VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not.
VIDEO GAMES

