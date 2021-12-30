Ready to start using Luminar Neo? Get it today, and check out this training video

VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter is now available in Early Access, alloying players all over the world the chance to experience the game and dive into the boots of a SWAT police operator as they work to defuse hostile and life-threatening situations, all made with impressive attention to detail. With that said, in the game, players can make use of an arsenal of up to 60 different items to tackle a wide range of scenarios, all of which can be set to different keys after being equipped. Now, to help you face every possible scenario, we will tell you how to equip and use a flashlight in VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not.
Comments / 0