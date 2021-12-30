FDA authorizes at-home COVID test by Siemens Healthineers

Get ready to say goodbye to your classic BlackBerry phone (that is, of course, if you haven't already). As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will cease, meaning any device running classic BlackBerry software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company said, per USA Today. BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier will all be affected. The company's Android-based smartphones, however, "will continue to function normally," reports Axios.
