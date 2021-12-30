ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes at-home COVID test by Siemens Healthineers

By Catherine Garcia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted an emergency use authorization to an at-home COVID-19 test made by German company Siemens Healthineers. The highly contagious Delta and...

Related
'Bioengineered' replaces 'GMO' on food labels

Starting Saturday, food with altered DNA sold in the U.S. that was previously labeled as "GE" (genetically engineered) or "GMO" (genetically modified organisms), will now be labeled as "bioengineered," The Washington Post reports. This new directive from the U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to provide uniform language to replace the...
FOOD SAFETY
Is Omicron less severe? It's complicated.

How bad is Omicron? That question is riveting scientists and policymakers as the latest coronavirus variant rampages across the world. We know for sure that it is much, much more contagious than previous variants, given how it has gotten loose in countries like Australia that previously managed to halt transmission entirely. But how about the severity of the illness it causes?
SCIENCE
FDA to reportedly expand booster eligibility to those between 12 and 15 next week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly set to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for those between the ages of 12 and 15. The FDA will expand eligibility for Pfizer booster doses to this age group on Monday, The New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the agency's planning. This would reportedly be followed by a meeting of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee in the middle of the week to decide whether to recommend the authorization. CNN also reported the FDA will make this move "in the coming days."
Classic BlackBerry devices will stop working normally on Jan. 4

Get ready to say goodbye to your classic BlackBerry phone (that is, of course, if you haven't already). As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will cease, meaning any device running classic BlackBerry software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company said, per USA Today. BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier will all be affected. The company's Android-based smartphones, however, "will continue to function normally," reports Axios.
CELL PHONES
Airlines have canceled 15,000 U.S. flights since Christmas Eve

Airlines canceled more than 2,100 flights into, out of, or within the United States Sunday, bringing the total number of canceled U.S. flights since Christmas Eve to more than 15,000, USA Today reports. Staffing shortages continue to plague airlines as the Omicron strain of COVID-19 infects some employees and leaves...
LIFESTYLE
What's behind the public health switcheroo on COVID?

You may have noticed that public health guidelines have changed a lot over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, masks were discouraged. Then they were mandated in many settings. First, people were asked to choose between getting vaccinated and wearing masks. Now we're often told to don masks even if vaccinated. For months, the number of new COVID cases was treated as an important measure of the severity of a surge. But more recently, the message has been that hospitalizations and deaths are what matter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel, warns the chance of getting COVID-19 is 'very high'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging everyone to avoid cruise ships, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC on Thursday issued the recommendation to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status." The agency at the same time said it was upgrading its travel health notice to the highest level of level 4, citing "increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant."
TRAVEL
Cut Joe Biden (half) a break on the Omicron surge

President Biden has been getting a lot of flak over the Omicron stage of the pandemic, and understandably so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its recommendation for containment periods, saying only five days of quarantine are necessary for someone with a positive case yet no symptoms. The agency didn't recommend getting a negative antigen test before leaving isolation, which seems to serve corporate interests fearing a disruption of work more than the latest science.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
In defense of CDC realism

When President Biden took office, his message was clear: COVID policies would be determined by science, not politics. So imagine the surprise when the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced other considerations entered into deciding the new guidance on isolation for asymptomatic, COVID-positive people. "It...
U.S. POLITICS
Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars

Tesla is reportedly recalling nearly half a million cars due to technical defects. The company will recall Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 — over 350,000 cars — as well as almost 120,000 Model S cars, Bloomberg reports. The recalls are reportedly due to defects involving the camera and trunk that may increase the risk of a crash.
CARS
