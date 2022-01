The closed alpha of indie sandbox MMORPG Past Fate has made another update to its current build, and once again this one introduces some new features that hope to enrich the game’s experience. The marquee feature of this update is the addition of the Valfalk faction, granting players a third faction to join, though the patch notes point out that it is not as complete as the Morsath faction and will be missing quest givers, NPCs, and craftables.

