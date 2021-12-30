ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno man reacts to losing his beloved dogs in house fire

By Juanita Adame
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Authorities are learning more about a house fire that destroyed a Fresno home and claimed the lives of two dogs Tuesday night.

The fire started sometime before 8 p.m. in the area of Woodson and Gettysburg in Fresno. Neighbors in the area said they heard a loud boom coming from the home before seeing smoke and flames in the back of the property.

The man who lived in the home was across the street when the fire began and told crews that he saw someone jumping the fence out of his yard.

It took crews less than five minutes to arrive on the scene of that fire, but when they did, they said it was well involved and already spreading to a nearby home.

The fire that ripped through the home Jeremy Lyman was renting and moved fast and without warning.

“I tried to go in and get my dogs out and I couldn’t get in,” explained Lyman.

Sadly, the fire claimed the lives of his two dogs, a pitbull named Voodoo and a long-haired rat terrier named Angel.

“I busted out the room window trying to get my dogs and they were gone,” Lyman recalled.

Lyman initially said that a man was seen jumping the fence behind his home

‘I looked in my backyard, all of the sudden I see somebody going over the fence,” described Lyman.

But he couldn’t specify for sure if that was the case.

“I opened up the garage, and I could see, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me,” said Lyman.

Fire officials said Wednesday that the home was without power and Lyman had several generators set up.

“There were generators being used to supply power to the home which is extremely dangerous because carbon monoxide can build up and cause people to get injured or die so we don’t recommend that people do that,” said Johnathan Lopez of the Fresno Fire Department.

And this could explain the large boom heard by neighbors and Lyman himself.

“If you are going to use a generator, make sure you use it outside,” said Lopez.

The home sustained heavy damage from the smoke and flames. Officials say Lyman will not be able to stay at the home and he will be assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials also said that it’s extremely important for people not to run back into a burning building as it can prove to be dangerous and even deadly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

