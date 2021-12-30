Maui County first in Hawaii to add boosters to qualify as fully vaccinated
Maui County becomes the first in the state to decide that booster shots will be required to be considered fully vaccinated.
Maui County becomes the first in the state to decide that booster shots will be required to be considered fully vaccinated.
Democrats have fully infested Maui. Little California gonna self implode just like it’s mother state.
Well then i wont be fully vaxxed. So whatcha gonna do? Keep me from gng into a bar or restaurant? Okay! Ur loss!
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 13