Hawaii State

Maui County first in Hawaii to add boosters to qualify as fully vaccinated

By Sam Spangler
 6 days ago

Maui County becomes the first in the state to decide that booster shots will be required to be considered fully vaccinated.

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
5d ago

Democrats have fully infested Maui. Little California gonna self implode just like it’s mother state.

NotAgain
5d ago

Well then i wont be fully vaxxed. So whatcha gonna do? Keep me from gng into a bar or restaurant? Okay! Ur loss!

KHON2

KHON2

