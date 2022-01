This week we all got back together after being home for Christmas break, and it was great to see everyone again. We see each other almost every day throughout the whole year so it feels strange being away from everyone longer than a day. Since our LA games got postponed, it was a full week of practicing and focusing on us. We had to get back in shape and regain our strength after being home for a few days.

