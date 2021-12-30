Port Byron Riverdale records sound decision over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35
By Lede AI Sports Desk
Muscatine Journal
6 days ago
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Port Byron Riverdale didn't mind, dispatching Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29. Recently...
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa baseball program gained an in-state commitment from Mid-Prairie's Karson Grout on Sunday night. Grout -- a two-way player in the Class of 2024 -- saw time last year at third base, in the outfield and on the mound. Grout hit .432/.500/.558 last year...
Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 11-3 on the season with an 80-75 win against Maryland on Monday. Keegan Murray posted 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks. The sophomore made 14/21 field goals including 5/6 3-pointers. Filip Rabraca made 6/8 from the field and finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds. All five Maryland starters scored in double figures, but the Terrapins had just six points off the bench.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver and neither...
Saddled up and ready to go, Woodhull Al/Cam spurred past Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 78-67 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Davenport Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Davenport West 62-16 in Iowa girls basketball on January 4. Davenport Central made the first move by forging a 22-5 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter. Davenport Central's offense stormed to a 55-15 lead over Davenport West...
With little to no wiggle room, Shorewood nosed past Greenfield Whitnall 61-56 on January 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are no more games to be played, but there is plenty of work to do for the University of Iowa football team. For the Hawkeyes, the work begins on offense and quarterback Spencer Petras expects to be part of the solution as Iowa works to improve sporadic results on that side of the ball.
MOON TWP. — With a key game on the line in the final minutes, any coach would be pleased to have a senior, NCAA Division I-bound point guard running the offense.
For Moon Area girls’ basketball coach Meghan Abbenante, though, she doesn’t have just one – she has two in Bucknell-bound Emma Theodorsson...
An 0-2 start in Big Ten Conference play has narrowed the focus for the University of Iowa men's basketball team. Coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday the Hawkeyes’ focus has to be on the task at hand and nothing more as Iowa opens the heart of its conference schedule Monday with an 8 p.m. home game against Maryland.
IOWA CITY — When Maryland made its move Monday, Iowa didn't blink. The Hawkeyes withstood repeated runs by the Terrapins to earn their first Big Ten victory of the season, holding on for an 80-75 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "We maintained our composure. Maryland is a team that goes...
Iowa defeated Maryland in a men’s basketball matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 80-75. Over the course of 12 years, Iowa improved to 119-27 in games where the Hawkeyes scored 80 points or more. With the win, Iowa avoided an 0-3 start to Big...
Comments / 0