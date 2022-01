A calendar with payment schedule information for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. According to the calendar, beneficiaries with a birth date on the 1st-10th of the month will receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month starting on Jan. 12. People with birthdays on the 11th-20th receive benefits on the third Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 19; birthdays from the 21st to 31st of the month will be paid on the fourth Wednesday starting Jan. 26.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO