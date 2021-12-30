ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA grants emergency use nod to Siemens Healthineers' COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) announces that the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test for unsupervised...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcaredive.com

Roche, Siemens at-home tests get FDA EUAs as US faces COVID-19 testing shortage

The U.S. faces weeks of COVID-19 test shortages as the fast-growing omicron wave continues to outpace capacity, despite President Joe Biden's plans for free at-home kits and the recent FDA authorization of over-the-counter tests made by Roche and Siemens Healthineers. Last month, the Biden Administration outlined plans to distribute 500...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Otcpk#Smmny#Eua#Clinitest Rapid
Seeking Alpha

Abcam and Alamar Biosciences join forces to understand human proteome

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and privately-held life sciences firm, Alamar Biosciences announced a strategic partnership to further advance the understanding of the human proteome. The duo says that a deep knowledge of the proteome is vital for the next generation of innovations in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. According to them, that requires...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seeking Alpha

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires Sancuso from Kyowa Kirin North America

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX +12.2%) to acquire the FDA-approved oncology-supportive care medicine SANCUSO (granisetron transdermal patch), from Kyowa Kirin, an affiliate of Japan-based Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF). Kyowa Kirin is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering novel medicines. Financial terms of the acquisition include a $13.5M payment to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Can COVID-19 vaccine makers stellar 2021 continue in 2022?

The development of COVID-19 vaccines has buoyed the fortunes of several pharma and biotech companies this year. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have all had stellar returns this year. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) returns were more modest. A big question on many investors'...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTAX

FDA: Rapid at-home covid-19 tests may not be as sensitive to omicron

Early research suggests some rapid COVID-19 tests may be less able to detect the Omicron variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (December 28th) that while the antigen tests “do detect the Omicron variant” they “may have reduced sensitivity” meaning it’s possible the tests could miss an infection, particularly in the early stages of the disease. Still, the organization says, “The FDA continues to authorize the use of these tests as directed in the authorized labeling and individuals should continue to use them in accordance with the instructions included with the tests. Antigen tests are generally less sensitive and less likely to pick up very early infections compared to molecular [PCR] tests.” (UPI)
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs12.com

What's the difference between COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen tests?

COVID-19 tests are in high demand nationwide. Families are seeking tests to protect their loved ones from the coronavirus but some aren’t sure which test they should take. WJLA anchor Lindsey Mastis spoke with Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer for WebMD, to answer some common questions about COVID testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

FDA: Rapid Antigen Tests May Be Less Effective at Detecting Omicron

Rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive at detecting the highly contagious omicron variant and could lead to results that are "false negative," the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. Preliminary research by the FDA, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics program, used samples...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy