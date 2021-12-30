FDA grants emergency use nod to Siemens Healthineers' COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

Early research suggests some rapid COVID-19 tests may be less able to detect the Omicron variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (December 28th) that while the antigen tests “do detect the Omicron variant” they “may have reduced sensitivity” meaning it’s possible the tests could miss an infection, particularly in the early stages of the disease. Still, the organization says, “The FDA continues to authorize the use of these tests as directed in the authorized labeling and individuals should continue to use them in accordance with the instructions included with the tests. Antigen tests are generally less sensitive and less likely to pick up very early infections compared to molecular [PCR] tests.” (UPI)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO