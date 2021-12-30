ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Standups' Is a Highway to the Laugh Zone

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has become one of the go-to places for all things comedy, and standup in particular. The Standups is a show you should know, and if you don't, now you can. These specials can be used as stepping stones, and definitely helped launch careers of comics like Nikki Glaser, Aparna Nancherla,...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Brian Simpson
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kyle Kinane
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup#The Standups#Essence Magazine#Mythic#Showtime#Abc#Abbott Elementary
Deadline

‘SNL’: Head Writer Anna Drezen Leaving NBC Show To Focus On Freeform’s ‘Praise Petey’

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series. Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020. She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month. Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

It's A Very Happy Holiday For Bridgerton Fans As Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, More Details

Dearest readers, good day to you and a very happy holiday to all who are celebrating on this fine and dandy morning. Today, Netflix deigned to make an announcement regarding a very important detail many a Bridgerton fan has been waiting for: the Season 2 premiere date. The announcement was made on Christmas morning, with the stars of the second season confirming a release date of March 25th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gamespot

Every Monster in Netflix's The Witcher Season 2

While Geralt of Rivia is a father figure, a friend, a lover, he's a professional monster hunter before anything else. The Witcher Season 2 puts less emphasis on the occupational side of that work, but doesn't deprive us of Geralt's expertise in handling monsters of all kinds--both dangerous and misunderstood. Here are the monsters our favorite Witcher faces off against this season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Expected More Seasons of Canceled Marvel-Netflix Series

Vincent D'Onofrio was blindsided by the end of Marvel's Daredevil. The first show of the Marvel-Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil launched Marvel Television's own TV-verse of interconnected series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and crossover miniseries The Defenders. In 2018, after three critically acclaimed seasons pitting Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) against Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) in a fight for the soul of Hell's Kitchen, Netflix unilaterally decided to cancel Daredevil — leaving the Man Without Fear in purgatory until at least two years post-cancellation. For D'Onofrio, the abrupt cancellation of Daredevil was as unexpected as his Kingpin return in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.
TV SERIES
honknews.com

Netflix’s Hero Mask Season 3: Is It Officially Confirmed?

Salvador Dali Face is already famous among the people after the successful hit of Money Heist on the screen. The mask got amazingly famous and it was seen on the internet. During Halloween, the masks were most used among the people and largely people were seen to eat them. But that popularity was not only from the series. Recently, a new anime named Hero Mask released its second season. The anime got a tremendous hit among the people. After the release of the series, Hero Mask Season 3 was among the most requested series this year.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

When Is Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 On NetFlix

The answer to this question is complicated as the release date for Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 on Netflix may change. Typically, new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are added to Netflix about a month after they have aired on TV. However, with the way things are going with Season...
TV SERIES
Morning Sun

Carrington does standup comedy at casino

Comedian, actor and singer Rodney Carrington brings his mature-audience-only act to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. His latest album, “Get Em Out,” hit No. 1 on iTunes, while his 2017 album “Here Comes the Truth” spawned a Netflix special. Over the years, he starred in the ABC sitcom “Rodney,” and performed with Toby Keith in the movie “Beer for My Horses.” Tickets start at $32 at soaringeaglecasino.com, or call 888-732-4537.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill Responds to Netflix Show's Biggest Criticism

The Witcher Season 2 is here, but star Henry Cavill is reflecting on the biggest criticism of Season 1 as well. Back in 2019, the first installment of the Netflix original series followed a tangle of split timelines that some fans found more frustrating than engaging. Cavill told Digital Spy this week that the complaints were "fair."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
99K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy