Hyundai Heavy’s heir apparent to unveil future vision at CES 2022
koreaninvestors.com
5 days ago
Hyundai Heavy Industries Group’s heir apparent will introduce the future vision of the world’s largest shipbuilder at an upcoming US trade show. Chung Ki-sun, president and CEO of both Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. and the group’s intermediate holding company Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), plans to present...
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle at CES 2022, the Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX, and the car is designed to have one of the longest ranges of an EV. The carmaker has revealed that the Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX will have a range of more than 1,000 KM on a single charge, which certainly sounds very impressive.
Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
LG Display will unveil two flexible OLED concepts at CES 2022, the world’s largest IT and home electronics show. The first design, dubbed the “Virtual Ride,” includes a stationary bike and three vertical 55-inch OLED displays that connect as one continuous screen that spans from below and above the rider. The highest display boasts a 500R curvature radius, which is the most extreme curve to exist for a large screen, according to the company.
Hyundai Motor to share its future vision for robotics and the metaverse under the main theme of ‘Expanding Human Reach’, building on its idea of a future mobility ecosystem. Mobility of Things (MoT) concept to be revealed, enabling the autonomous movement of traditionally inanimate objects through the company’s...
It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF E35 and VF E36 crossovers, unveiled in November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) all-electric vehicle sales soared by more than double in December, helping it outscore local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined for the full year as well. What Happened: BYD, which is...
LG will display an array of concepts at the CES 2022 show, highlighting transparent OLED retail concepts and curved OLED for virtual content. The transparent OLED retail concept, called the show window, is designed for external usage and will be demonstrated with four 55-in transparent OLEDs arranged 2x2 in a square shape, highlighting a new advertisement every day in front of a store’s product.
DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
Inspired by a Collective Future, The Company’s ‘TogetherNext’ Theme Showcases How its Technologies make connecting with People, Cultures, and the World around us, more exciting than ever. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has continuously redefined limits and at CES 2022, the company will...
Korean firm to emphasise how robotics can advance the ecosystem of real-world mobility. Hyundai will present its vision for the future of robotics at the 2022 consumer electronics show (CES), focusing on the shift to mobility and modernising traditional forms of transportation. The firm will exhibit its ideas under the...
The global tier-one mobility tech suppliers will unveil updates to its shared mobility concept, ‘M.Vision POP’ and ‘M.Vision 2GO’ for the first time. Attendees will have the opportunity to create an avatar and experience various mobility concepts developed by Hyundai Mobis in the metaverse. Hyundai Mobis...
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.32% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
A new year means that it’s time for the annual CES event in Las Vegas, drawing tech companies both big and small to showcase their latest wares. bHaptics, the maker of the TactSuit haptic vest, has unveiled its newest product set to arrive later this year, consumer-ready haptic gloves called TactGlove.
HP’s gaming peripheral company HyperX has unveiled a new and improved trio of headsets at CES 2022 that boast comfort, performance, and a lack of wires. With CES 2022 being held in Las Vegas, and the world still being very much filled with a global pandemic at the moment, we’ve sadly not been able to get our hands on these headsets ourselves, but thankfully HyperX has been generous with the details in press releases so we know all there is to know about their upcoming headsets.
Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million.
Comments / 0