In 2022, will be commemorating the 40th anniversary of one of its most iconic silhouettes that it ever crafted: the Air Force 1. While the model is known to release in droves of new colorways and collaborations every year, you can likely expect the Swoosh to double down on its drops for this momentous celebration, and one brand that is confirmed to lend its creative touch to its mid-top is the esteemed streetwear label Stüssy. The California-based imprint first teased its forthcoming black and white makeup earlier this month, and now the pair’s official images have popped up.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO