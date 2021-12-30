ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai Halts Hydrogen Development After Reports of Also Stopping Combustible Engine Production

Cover picture for the articleShortly after reports of Hyundai shuttering its combustible engine development division, news has broken that the South Korean automotive giant is also slamming the brakes on hydrogen tech. According to Korean news outlet Chosunbiz, Hyundai executives have pulled the plug on the third-generation hydrogen...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
The Verge

Chip shortages cost GM the US vehicle sales crown it’s held since 1931

General Motors is no longer the top seller of vehicles in the US as reported Tuesday by CNBC. The Detroit powerhouse lost the crown to Toyota, which reportedly sold about 114,000 more vehicles than GM in 2021. GM reported Tuesday that total sales were down almost 13 percent last year...
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
BBC

General Motors 90-year streak as top US car seller ends

US car giant General Motors has lost its title as America's top car seller for the first time in 90 years. Japan's Toyota claimed the top spot, selling more than 2.3 million vehicles last year, up 10%. GM said its sales, which fell 13%, were hurt by the widespread shortage...
CNET

Reserve a VinFast EV for $200, get $4,800 towards the final purchase price and an NFT

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. VinFast, the latest startup automaker with roots planted in Vietnam, is nearly ready to sell cars in America. But, before production lines start humming, it's opening reservation books. On Monday, the startup announced reservations for its first two electric vehicles, the VF e35, a midsize SUV, and VF 36, a large SUV, on Jan. 5. The reservation process coincides with a CES 2022 presentation, which includes the company's blockchain technology that will find its way to numerous areas of the VinFast ordering and ownership ecosystem.
The Independent

New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020's dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic.The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still aren't enough computer chips for the industry to fully crank up its factories. So supplies are short, prices are high, and many customers can't get what they want.“Demand is not off at all,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. “What is off is sales, because the inventory doesn't exist.”Cox expects...
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
Robb Report

Tesla Delivered Nearly a Million EVs in Its Record-Breaking 2021

Is there anything that can slow Tesla down? In a year marked by a continuing global pandemic, supply chain issues and a federal investigations, Elon Musk’s EV maker still managed to deliver nearly 1 million vehicles last year, according to a press release. That’s a new record for the company and represents an 87 percent increase over its numbers from 2020. The EV giant announced on Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, bringing delivery totals to 936,172 for the entire year. Tesla’s Q4 deliveries easily beat the previous high-water mark of 241,300, which was set the...
AFP

Toyota overtakes GM to lead US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million.
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
investing.com

Ford Gains on Plan to Nearly Double Output of F-150 Electric Pickup

Investing.com – Ford stock (NYSE:F) traded 1.3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket on the company’s plan to nearly double the output of its all-electric pickup F-150 Lightning. The company said it will now make 150,000 units of the vehicle every year at its Dearborn factory in Michigan to...
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market.  Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement. 
