Public Health

Hutchinson asks Biden for more rapid COVID tests for states

By Randal Seyler rseyler@couriernews.com
Courier News
 6 days ago

COVID-19 is spiking around the country and in Arkansas, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked...

