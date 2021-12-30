ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veteran-Honoring Networking Apps

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether We Served, the largest website that is dedicated specifically to locating, document and connecting American military veterans as well as honoring them for their service and sacrifice, has launched...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Transforming Autonomous Transportation Pods

The conceptual 'Arrival Chemie' autonomous car pods are the design work of Bumsoo Kim as a transportation solution for the year 2050 that would provide passengers with the ability to stay social when commuting. The vehicle pods feature a minimalist construction that is paired with a comfortable interior space that...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Accessible Teledenistry Partnerships

Teledentistry platform Grin and Oral-B are teaming up to give people the power to capture high-resolution images of their mouth on a smartphone, then securely share dental scans with a care provider for at-home consultations. Equipped with these tools at their fingertips, consumers benefit from being able to invest in the right products, change their habits and touch base regularly with their dentist.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#American#The Apple App Store#Google Play
addictivetips.com

How to use live view on Google Maps

Google Maps offers turn-by-turn directions. If you’re driving, the app will read the directions out loud but you can use it if you’re walking or biking. If you’re reading off the map, and find it difficult to follow the directions, you can also use the live view.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
SPY

The Best Smart Coffee Makers To Help Upgrade Your Morning Routine

There’s no question we feel a lot smarter after a few cups of coffee in the morning. But can our coffee maker itself be smart? Yes, actually. There’s a whole array of WiFi-enabled coffee makers available now, and they can do everything from scheduling brews to starting at a specific time to adjusting settings. Want to tell your coffee pot to start brewing before you even get out of bed? We all do. Smart coffee makers make that possible. While some smart coffee makers have intuitive touchscreens and others connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or WiFi, they all come with a wide...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Music Platforms

One of the many Samsung C-Lab projects that will be on display at CES 2022 is ZamStar, a platform for learning music with a guitar and an app. This platform is engineered to make learning and collaborating easier, especially with the beginner-friendly ZamString guitar with LED lights that sync with the songs that are being learned.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Snacking Gamer Campaigns

Heinz Hidden Spots is a new campaign from agency Gut São Paulo that targets Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players with the intention of giving them safe havens for escaping their enemies and time for a snack break. According to Heinz brand director Ashleigh Gibson, "80% of gamers eat and drink while playing, but it’s much harder to do this in multiplayer games like Call of Duty, where an ill-timed break can cost you the match." This campaign taps into gamers' snacking habits and it highlights some of the best-hidden spots on the new Caldera map, which just launched in early December.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Top 35 Seniors Trends in 2021

Connectivity, engagement and community are some of the major themes that can be found in the top 2021 seniors trends. As brands aim to create bonds that create lifelong consumers, many are shifting their focus towards older demographics, as seen with gaming subscriptions targeted at the elderly, dairy-free beverages expressly made and marketed to consumers ages 50 and up, as well as pre-rolls made for Baby Boomers.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Athletic Training Devices

The conceptual 'RAEDA' personal trainer has been designed by Blake Parkinson and DCA as a piece of technology for athletes that would provide them with a way to train from the comfort of home in a advanced manner. The device works by being positioned on a table or credenza below...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Sharp Gamer Monitors

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD monitor has been launched by the brand as part of its pre-CES 2022 releases that will provide avid gamers with a way to enjoy immersive experiences at their leisure. The unit features a 32-inch size that is equipped with mini LED technology for the backlighting that will deliver impressive contrast, while Quantum Dot technology will allow colors to appear more bright. The monitor is rated to offer HDR 2000 for an extra-wide dynamic range and is also the first 4K monitor of its kind to feature a 240Hz refresh's rate that will deliver pin-sharp gaming responsiveness.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

NYE Party Metaverses

Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square, launched VNYE last year as a way for people to safely celebrate New Year's Eve during cancelled in-person festivities. It's estimated that VNYE reached more than 3.7 million people worldwide in 2021 and this year, the world’s biggest New Year’s Eve party is returning to the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Commercials Trends in 2021

The top 2021 commercials were created to humor, inspire and uplift during unprecedented times, and they span a range of industries from food and finance to jewelry and technology. Some standout 2021 commercials included Fumble by Apple and Bud Light's Last Year’s Lemons. To relate to consumers stuck at...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Robots Trends in 2021

The top 2021 robots trends range from technology for companionship and education to quickly making meals for food service. In a world where more automated solutions are needed, especially amidst a labor shortage, robots are being relied upon across all industries. Standouts include advanced humanoids like Ameca by Engineered Arts or Grace by Hanson Robotics, also known as the creator of Sophia the Robot.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy