Veteran-Honoring Networking Apps

Heinz Hidden Spots is a new campaign from agency Gut São Paulo that targets Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players with the intention of giving them safe havens for escaping their enemies and time for a snack break. According to Heinz brand director Ashleigh Gibson, "80% of gamers eat and drink while playing, but it’s much harder to do this in multiplayer games like Call of Duty, where an ill-timed break can cost you the match." This campaign taps into gamers' snacking habits and it highlights some of the best-hidden spots on the new Caldera map, which just launched in early December.
