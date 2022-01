Ten minutes prior to the announcement of the verdict in the Elizabeth Holmes trial on Monday, reporters in San Jose, California, tweeted a heads up that the jury had returned. The news hit Twitter like oil on a hot frying pan, triggering not only anticipation, but a frisson of spite. Holmes, whose outfits over the course of the 15-week trial – dowdy, pale, and unthreatening – were interpreted as a contrivance equal to the black turtlenecks before them, isn’t a sympathetic figure, and there is always satisfaction to seeing confidence tricksters called out. But the level of enjoyment in her ruin, it seems to me, falls outside the normal range. “Ha,” I thought childishly when the guilty verdict came in. “Serves her right.”

LAW ・ 13 HOURS AGO