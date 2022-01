Josh Harley, founder and CEO of Fathom Holdings, is on a mission to modernize the real estate transaction for agents and clients alike. “My vision for Fathom is to provide agents with the greatest value of any other brokerage in the country by utilizing the power of our in-house technology platform to streamline our operations, reduce our costs and pass those savings on to our agents. From there, it’s all about providing our agents with the tools, training and support they need to be their best,” says Harley, who is leading the charge to build a vertically integrated, end-to-end real estate operation.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO