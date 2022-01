Arkane's Dishonored successor contained some of our favourite action of the year. For more of this year's best PC games, head to our GOTY 2021 hub. Phil Savage, UK Editor-in-Chief: Finally, an Arkane game that dares you to let your hair down. Where Dishonored wagged its finger at high-chaos murder and mayhem, Deathloop revels in it. Sure, your overall objective is to break the very time loop that lets you fight and kill without consequence, but along the way it's constantly asking: Do you really want this to end? Are you not having fun?

