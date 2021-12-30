ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, December 29th Overnight Weather

KDRV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system will bring more rain and snow...

www.kdrv.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Mild, with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a low chance of a stray pop-up shower, mainly south of I-20, but no significant rain is expected. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers will become more widespread after midnight as a […]
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
praisedc.com

More Snow Coming To Maryland Thursday Into Friday

More snow is on the way into the region. , a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.. The “watch” will elevate to a “warning” within 12 hours of the event. Temperatures will support an all snow...
MARYLAND STATE

