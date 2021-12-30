ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSP reports activation of stock repurchase program

By Mamta Mayani
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) announces that its Board of Directors have...

Benzinga

Carrier Global Enters $500M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $500 million of the company's common stock. Carrier Global plans to use part of the proceeds from the sale of the Chubb business to finance the purchases of shares under the ASR.
Store Capital falls as CNBC commentator sells shares, buys Carlyle Group, recommends Viper Energy (update)

Update 1:20pm: Adds Brown's comments on why he sold Store Capital shares. Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) dropped slightly after a CNBC commentator said he sold the shares. Josh Brown sold the Store (STOR) shares during the last week of the year, according to comments he made on CNBC. Brown said he purchased shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).
HollySys Automation gains again as CEO news may increase going private effort

HollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 3.4% after climbing 4% yesterday on news that the founder and former CEO Changli Wang was appointed the new CEO amid takeover offers for the company. "We believe that Dr. Wang’s comeback will greatly reduce further uncertainties of the privatization and accelerate the privatization process," Citi...
Agree Realty raises acquisition volume guidance to $1.3B in 2022

Agree Realty's (NYSE:ADC) total real estate investment activity in 2021 increase to a record $1.43B in 2021, up from $1.36B in the prior year. The company's outlook for acquisition volume in 2022 is $1.1B-1.3B of retail net lease properties, compared with $800M-1.0B in the prior view. Its disposition guidance for...
Sherwin downgraded at BMO - the good news is already in the share price

Putting a 23x multiple on 2023 EBITDA, with 2023 EBITDA being 30% above 2021 EBITDA, gets BMO ~10% upside in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) shares from here; the analyst downgrades to hold. In 2021, 5% EPS growth led the shares to appreciate 41%, as investor concerns about the supply chain never fully...
Primerica ends 2021 with more than $900B term life coverage in force

Primerica (PRI +1.4%) issued $109B of new term life insurance coverage in 2021, ending the year with more than $900B of term life insurance coverage in force. The company paid $2.1B in death claims during the year. "With over $900B of term life insurance coverage in force, we are positioned to protect more households in the future," said CEO Glenn Williams. "Our record investment sales of $11B and client asset values of $97B demonstrate we are assisting more families than ever with their savings and investment goals."
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
The Activism Vulnerability Report Q3 2021

Jason Frankl and Brian Kushner are Senior Managing Directors at FTI Consulting. This post is based on their FTI Consulting memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
11 Dividend Increases To Start 2022 Including A Dividend King

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Welcome to the first edition for 2022! I'm writing this on New Year's Eve, so let me be one of the first to wish you a Happy New Year!. Dividend...
FSD Pharma Inc. Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is repurchasing up to 2 million company shares. The company announced that its board of directors had approved the move, which allows the company to purchase the shares over the next year at prevailing market prices. The repurchasing plan, which begins on Jan. 4, 2022, and ends on Dec. 30, 2022 (unless the company ends the program earlier), allows FSD Pharma to use its excess cash reserves to strategically return value to shareholders.
DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
2021 stock market report

Stocks posted double-digit gains as company earnings strength beat back the pandemic, a global supply-chain crisis, and more headwinds. Energy stocks led the stock market in 2021, while utilities came in last among sectors. There are reasons to be bullish for 2022. 2021 was another dynamic year for investors. In...
iClick Interactive Asia Announces $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million.
iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $20 million from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. iClick is an enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions. iClick held $96.7 million in...
Jowell Global sets up for another volatile session as day traders lock in

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is lower in premarket action as another high-volatility day appears to be setting up. While Chinese e-commerce stocks have been volatile to start the new year in general, JWEL's big swing yesterday from $25.78 at its peak to $8.07 at its low seems to be tied to a sudden interest by day traders.
Block stock slides to 52-week low as investors focus on value, competition heats up

Block (SQ -4.7%), previously known as Square, touched its 52-week low of $151.02 in Tuesday trading on a day when investors appear to be focusing more on financial stocks than tech names. Note that among S&P 500 industry sectors energy (+3.4%) and financials (+2.7%) are the best performing sectors. Information...
