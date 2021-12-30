CSP reports activation of stock repurchase program

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is repurchasing up to 2 million company shares. The company announced that its board of directors had approved the move, which allows the company to purchase the shares over the next year at prevailing market prices. The repurchasing plan, which begins on Jan. 4, 2022, and ends on Dec. 30, 2022 (unless the company ends the program earlier), allows FSD Pharma to use its excess cash reserves to strategically return value to shareholders.
