CSP reports activation of stock repurchase program

Primerica (PRI +1.4%) issued $109B of new term life insurance coverage in 2021, ending the year with more than $900B of term life insurance coverage in force. The company paid $2.1B in death claims during the year. "With over $900B of term life insurance coverage in force, we are positioned to protect more households in the future," said CEO Glenn Williams. "Our record investment sales of $11B and client asset values of $97B demonstrate we are assisting more families than ever with their savings and investment goals."

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO