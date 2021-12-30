ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Merced to hold 1st week of Spring semester classes remotely

 6 days ago

UC Merced made an announcement about its Spring semester plans.

On Wednesday, the university shared its first week of classes will be held remotely.

The school made the move to give students more time to get tested before returning to campus.

University officials say they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could extend that remote period if conditions worsen.

All UC Merced students, faculty and staff are also being required to get their COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

RELATED: California State University to require COVID-19 booster shots for spring semester

